Amazon Prime Day 2019: Where to find the best deals on laptops, Chromebooks and tablets

Though Amazon Prime Day won't officially kick off until sometime in mid-July -- and quite possibly on July 15 -- we're spotting a bunch of early deals popping up already. In recent days, we've seen discounts on everything from the newest AirPods (with the wireless charging case) to Amazon's own devices including Kindles and e-readers, media streamers, Ring doorbells and a range of Echo smart speakers.

We don't know exactly which laptops and PCs Amazon plans to feature during this year's Prime Day sale, but when we find out, they'll go right here. In the meantime, you can take a look at some of the best laptop deals from Prime Day 2018 and, below, check out some of the best Amazon laptop and PC deals that are available right now.

Asus ROG Strix Hero for $1,000 (save $250) Sarah Tew/CNET This Strix laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display, an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and GTX 1050 Ti graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 128GB SSD plus a 1TB FireCuda SSHD. It's a considerably more powerful configuration than the one we tested last year -- and we liked that one a lot. This is a good deal on a robust collection of components. See at Amazon Read the Asus ROG Strix Hero review

Alienware m17 for $1,800 (save $200) Sarah Tew/CNET This is a good price for the not-quite-top-of-the-line m17, configured with a six-core eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max Q graphics chip. Battery life isn't great, but the m17 has future-proof brute force and makes fewer design sacrifices than comparably robust laptops. See at Amazon Read the Alienware m17 review