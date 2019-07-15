Amazon Prime Day 2019: All the best deals on headphones and speakers

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Prime Day 2019 is off and running and there are lots of headphone and speaker deals to pick through, including models from Bose, Jabra and other top brands. I've highlighted several top deals and will be adding to the list as we discover more deals (and feel free to add your own finds to the comments section).

Things to keep in mind:

We'll collect all of the Prime Day headphone and speaker deals here.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.





Sarah Tew/CNET The Jabra Elite 65t is one of the top-rated true wireless headphones. It's not the first time we've seen it on sale for this price ($119 or $51 off), but it's still a decent deal. The Elite Active 65t, which is slightly more rugged, is $170 or $20 off. Just be aware that the Elite 65t has been out for a while and is due for an update. Jabra Elite 65t

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's over-ear Bluetooth headphone, the SoundLink AE2, is on sale for $159. This model does not feature active noise-canceling, but it sound good and is comfortable. It has been on the market since 2015. Read SoundLink AE2 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's Sleepbuds aren't exactly a headphone -- they're noise-masking totally wireless earbuds that are designed to block out unwanted sounds and help you sleep better. They're not perfect but I know a few light sleepers who swear by them. They're $50 off. Read Bose Sleepbuds review

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET The Echo Dot has long been one of our favorite smart speakers, and the third-gen version looks less industrial and sounds better than before. It's a great purchase at its normal price of $50, given that you get all of the smarts of Amazon's assistant Alexa for a reasonable splurge and you can plug it into your own sound system. At $25, it's an absolute steal and this is the lowest price we've seen in awhile. This is a good time to jump on it. See the Amazon Echo Dot (2018) review

David Carnoy/CNET If you don't want to spend a bundle on Beats headphones (yes, Beats is owned by Apple), this a good deal on the Beats EP. It's a wired on-ear headphone (no Bluetooth), but it sounds quite good for an on-ear headphone. The white version is $65, while other colors cost slightly more. Read the Beats EP review