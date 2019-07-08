Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best deals on gaming gear available now

Daniel Van Boom/CNET

Amazon Prime Day has stretched from one day to two -- July 15 and 16 -- and it's coming up fast. Prime Day 2019 arrives next week, but we're already getting ready -- and you should, too. And keep in mind, Amazon Prime Day has triggered competing deal days at other retailers like Target, Walmart and eBay, as well as manufacturer sales on their own sites.

Sorry, we don't have any secret advance information about the specific deals we'll see once the Prime Day sale starts, but when we find out, they'll go right here. In the meantime, you can take a look at some of the best laptop deals from Prime Day 2018 and, below, check out some of the best discounts we've found on Amazon for products with gamer appeal.

Some laptop deals offer a perk, a download code for Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which is slated to ship by the end of July. However, it doesn't apply to all the various configurations of the laptops on a particular Amazon page, so double check, and note that it's available via multiple retailers, not just Amazon. Also, given that Youngblood is a $30 title rather than a $60 one, so it may not be as compelling a bonus for you.

Things to keep in mind:

We'll collect all of the Prime Day laptop and PC deals here, once the sale date becomes official.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

In the meantime, we'll be looking for the best pre-Prime Day gaming laptop, desktop and accessory deals right here -- regardless of retailer.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Asus ROG Strix Hero II or Scar II for $1,579 (save $220) Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a $1,000-or-less option, you can get last year's models of the ROG Strix Hero or Scar (GL503) for $1,000 with a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD plus a 1TB FireCuda SSHD. But for about $600 more, you can get the current generation (GL504) -- it's got a much better physical design -- with some better components, including a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060. See at Amazon Read the Asus ROG Strix Hero review

Alternate Asus Strix Hero II option If you venture from Amazon, you have more configuration options to choose from. For instance, Newegg has a Hero II configuration (GL504GM-DS74) that's only $1,130 ($570 off of a list of $1,700) but with the 144Hz display, GTX 1060 (it has more video memory than a 1050 Ti) and 256GB SSD plus 1TB HDD. See at Newegg

Alienware m17 for $1,800 (save $200) Sarah Tew/CNET This is a good price for the not-quite-top-of-the-line m17, configured with a six-core eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip. Battery life isn't great, but the m17 has future-proof brute force and makes fewer design sacrifices than comparably robust laptops. See at Amazon Read the Alienware m17 review

WD My Passport SSD 2TB for $300 ($400 off) Sarah Tew/CNET If you've got an old laptop, chances are you bought it when games didn't take up 60GB of storage. If you've reached your limits, swapping game files to an external drive can give you some breathing room before you're ready to buy a new laptop. While you can go with a big, cheap external hard disk they can be pretty pokey. This drive is a roomy, reasonably priced 2TB SSD after its discount. See at Amazon Read WD My Passport SSD review (previous gen)