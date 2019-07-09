Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best baby care and parenting deals

Angela Lang/CNET

Looking for big deals for your tiny baby? With Amazon Prime Day 2019 just around the corner, we're looking forward to all the wild baby and parenting deals about to hit. From kitchen gadgets to food deals, Amazon Prime Day offers amazing sales on almost everything. If you have a baby or know some new parents, you're definitely going to want to check out these Prime Day steals to cover all of your baby and parenting needs. Whether you're shopping for a baby shower gift or a splurge for yourself or your little one, we've rounded up the best baby care Prime Day deals already available on Amazon.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2019 will begin on Monday, July 15 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET). This Prime Day is the longest one ever, lasting 48 hours (last year's being just 36 hours). The last sales will end on Wednesday, July 17 at 12 a.m. PT.

How to navigate Amazon Prime Day baby deals

During Prime Day 2019, use this page as your guide to all of the best baby and parenting deals. We'll be constantly updating this page with Amazon Prime deals on baby products as soon as they hit. We'll also do our best to update if a certain product sells out or when sales are extended.

Some are for members only so to guarantee you'll have access to the best deals, make sure to sign up for Amazon Prime ahead of time (it offers free trials, too). Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Baby deals on now at Amazon



These sales have already launched on Amazon -- get them while you can!