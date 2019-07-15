Amazon Prime Day 2019: Phones up to 50% off from top brands

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Have you heard? Amazon Prime Day is finally here. This event sees the e-commerce giant slashes prices on a whole range of items, will last two days -- including some of our favorite phones from companies including Samsung and Motorola. Amazon already revealed a bunch of sales before the campaign officially kicked off, and during this stretch of time, everything from laptops and TVs to aroma putty and origami boats are discounted.

This year on Prime Day a number of phones are on sale and Amazon is taking 30% off select phone cases and accessories too. We've compiled the best of those deals right here and we'll continually update this page as deals change. Note that other major retailers are taking aim at Prime Day with massive deals of their own too, so don't be afraid to shop around. Starting today, Target begins its Deal Days summer sale, eBay will hold a Crash Sale to offer up to 80% off on a wide variety of products (including items from Samsung and Google) and Newegg's FantasTech Sale starts in earnest with discounts on popular tech products.

As well as the sales, Prime Day is often used to increase membership to Amazon's Prime program, which offers free shipping. 2019 marks the fifth year Amazon is holding the event -- a day usually marked by high single-day sales (though it's usually eclipsed by the subsequent Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales each year).

Check back often for the best phone deals (along with the best Prime Day deals on smart home gadgets and headphones and speakers, and plenty of other categories). While you're at it, here are some smart shopping tips to help you snag the best Prime Day deals and here's how to make sure you don't miss a Prime Day sale you're looking for.

Things to keep in mind:

We'll collect all of the Prime Day phone deals here, once the sale becomes official.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Like all of Samsung's Galaxy S10 phones, the standard Galaxy S10 is built from the best parts. It has a wonderfully sharp screen and a long battery life. Camera quality is awesome, and it comes with all the extras, like the ability to wirelessly charge another device. Read the Galaxy S10 review

Other Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E Amazon Prime deals:

James Martin/CNET Though it's last year's flagship, the Galaxy S9 is still a superb device. It has a gorgeous 5.8-inch screen, a terrific camera and whiplash-fast speeds. Wireless charging and water resistance complete the package, plus it looks stunning in purple and blue. Read the Galaxy S9 review

Other Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus Amazon Prime deals:

Angela Lang/CNET Samsung's big-screen phone from 2018, the Note 9, still has top-tier specs. It also has a monster battery, internal storage that starts at 128GB and an S Pen that can trigger the camera. Read the Galaxy Note 9 review

Other Note 9 Amazon Prime deals:

Sarah Tew/CNET The Pixel 3 XL has a top-of-the-line camera that includes an enhanced low-light feature and it has a second wide-angle front-facing camera. It's water resistant, has wireless charging and its Google Assistant has convenient new skills such as call screening. Read the Pixel 3 XL review

Other Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 Amazon Prime deals:

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto Z3 Play comes with an extra battery pack that gives it two-day battery life. Its take on Android 8.0 Oreo is a pleasure to use, and the fingerprint sensor on the phone's right side is easy to reach. Read the Moto Z3 Play review

Other Moto Z3 Play Amazon Prime deals:

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G7 has a slick contemporary design, a dewdrop notch display, decent dual rear cameras, turbo charging, solid battery life and a near-stock version of Android 9 Pie making it worth every penny. Read the Moto G7 review

Other Moto G7 Play and G7 Power Amazon Prime deals:

Josh Miller/CNET Our favorite budget phone of 2018 just got a whole lot cheaper. The Moto G6 features a near-stock version of Android Oreo and solid dual rear cameras. It also charges fast. (By comparison, the 2019 Moto G7 costs closer to $250.) Read the Moto G6 review

Other Moto G6 and G6 Play Amazon Prime deals:

Josh Miller/CNET It's one of the best gaming phones currently available and the Razer Phone 2 is now discounted. The powerful device is water-resistant, has a bright, 120Hz display and has wireless charging. Its built-in speakers are loud and clear and it runs a nearly stock version of Android. Read the Razer Phone 2 review

Angela Lang/CNET As part of Samsung's line of affordable phones, the Galaxy J7 may not have high-end specs, but it offers a lot for very little. The phone has a 5.5-inch display, a 13-megapixel camera, a 3,600mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner to boot. Read more about the Galaxy J7

Senior Editor Justin Jaffe contributed to this story.