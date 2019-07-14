Amazon Prime Day 2019: Here are all of the best deals on laptops, Chromebooks and tablets

Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off at midnight Sunday -- but we're spotting deals already. In recent days, we've seen discounts on everything from the newest AirPods with the wireless charging case (which is still available) to Amazon's own devices including Kindles and e-readers, media streamers, Ring doorbells and security cameras and a range of Echo smart speakers.

Meanwhile, rival retailers, including Walmart, eBay and Target, have announced their own deals during the same period to challenge Amazon's annual megasale. Walmart's sale is already going and will continue through July 17 on Walmart.com. Starting on Monday, July 15, eBay will launch a sitewide Crash Sale and Target kicks off its Deal Days summer sale.

Read more: Amazon Prime Day sale bonanza kicks off July 15 and will run for 48 hours

We don't know exactly what laptops and PCs Amazon plans to feature during this year's Prime Day sale, but when we find out, they'll go right here. In the meantime, you can take a look at some of the best laptop deals from Prime Day 2018 and, below, check out some of the best laptop and PC deals that are available right now at Amazon and elsewhere.

Things to keep in mind:

We'll collect all of the laptop and PC deals here.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

In the meantime, we'll post the best pre-Prime Day laptop, PC, Chromebook, MacBook or PC accessory deals right here -- regardless of retailer.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has dished up low prices on a few Asus gaming laptops in the run up to Prime Day -- and this one makes for a welcome addition. This deal features the older version of the Strix Scar II we reviewed last year but it comes equipped with solid components for the price: an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, GTX 1050 Ti graphics and a big 17.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Read the Asus ROG Strix GL504 Scar II review

Walmart This basic 11.6-inch Chromebook is too small and underpowered to serve as your primary laptop, but it could make a cheap secondary system for browsing the web. It features an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 16GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET CNET Reviews called the 15.6-inch Dell G5 15 "one of the best entry-level gaming laptops." Walmart's sale model boasts an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB Nvidia GeForceGTX 1060 Ti GPU. It also serves up a tandem storage solution with a speedy 256GB SSD and a roomy 1TB hard drive. Read the Dell G5 15 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Reminder: Apple's 2018 iPad is still great for basic tasks like watching video, browsing the web, perusing Instagram and playing games. Amazon currently is offering the 32GB model for $249, or $80 off the list price. But if you want an even better deal, the 128GB version is $329, a $100 savings. Read the iPad review