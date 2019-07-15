Amazon Prime Day 2019: Here are all of the best deals on laptops and Chromebooks

Amazon Prime Day is here -- and we've already found some killer laptop and PC deals. Most of the biggest discounts are on gaming laptops (including the Asus ROG Zephyrus S for 37% off) and Chromebooks (like the HP Chromebook 14 for 40% off). But we've also found some superb deals on desktop systems and Fire tablets and iPads.

It's worth noting that rival retailers, including Walmart, eBay and Target, will also have a load of laptop and PC deals running during the next two days to challenge Amazon's annual megasale. Walmart's sale kicked off on Sunday and will continue through July 17 on Walmart.com. And eBay's sitewide Crash Sale and Target's Deal Days summer sale also come online today.

Amazon has already marked down nearly 40 laptops and PCs today and there's surely more to come. We've highlighted the best of the lot below.

Things to keep in mind:

We'll collect all of the laptop and PC deals here.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

We're posting the best laptop, PC, Chromebook and MacBook deals right here -- regardless of retailer.

Gaming laptops

Sarah Tew/CNET The 15.6-inch Dell G5 15 is a super solid entry-level gaming laptop. Walmart's configuration comes equipped with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB Nvidia GeForceGTX 1060 Ti GPU. It also serves up a tandem storage solution with a speedy 256GB SSD and a roomy 1TB hard drive. Read the Dell G5 15 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Ring the alarm: this deal is nuts. I reviewed the Asus Zephyrus S last year and loved its 15.6-inch HD display and backlit keyboard. And the GeForce GTX 1070 GPU is potent enough to handle just about any contemporary game. At this price -- a 31% discount off its pre-Prime Day total -- it's an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking for a powerful machine with a super sleek profile. Read the Asus Zephyrus S review

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has dished up low prices on a few Asus gaming laptops in the run up to Prime Day -- and this one makes for a welcome addition. This deal features the older version of the Strix Scar II we reviewed last year but it comes equipped with solid components for the price: an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, GTX 1050 Ti graphics and a big 17.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Read the Asus ROG Strix GL504 Scar II review

Chromebooks

Lenovo Though it doesn't have enough firepower to serve as your main laptop, the S330 is good enough to serve as a secondary machine for the road or for young kids. It's about half the price of another Lenovo model we like, the Flex 11, with some similar specs and a larger -- though non-touchscreen -- display.

Sarah Tew/CNET And here's another worthwhile Chromebook deal: the Plus V2 is a two-in-one, which means you can use it as a laptop or flip the screen 360 degrees and use it as a tablet (or put it into tent mode or set it up like a kiosk for watching movies or giving presentations). This configuration features pretty pedestrian specs -- an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive -- but at this price, it's still a great deal. Read the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 review

Desktop PCs

Amazon had a similar rig on sale last year -- but with lesser components and a higher price tag. This year, you get a discount on a machine equipped with an 8-core Intel i7-9700K CPU and an Nvidia GeFore RTX 2070 graphics card along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 240 SSD-1TB hard drive combo.



