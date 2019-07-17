Amazon Prime Day 2019: Fire TV deals end, but Roku discounts still going strong

Take a deep breath: Amazon Prime Day is over, and that means the big discounts on devices like Fire TV 4K streaming sticks and Fire TV Edition televisions have faded into the rear-view mirror. But Fire TV's arch-rival Roku is still knocking a few bucks off its devices, and that's great because Roku's media streamers and smart TVs consistently beat Fire TV in CNET's reviews. Roku tells us the prices on media streamers below will be in effect through July 20.

Other stores and brands are also continuing the Prime Day savings after Amazon's official sale ends. Vizio has rolled back prices on its TVs and sound bars at Best Buy, Costco and Sam's Club. There's also Walmart's ongoing sale, eBay's site-wide Crash Sale and Target's Deal Days summer sale.

Post-Prime Day deals on Roku media streamers

Sarah Tew/CNET We like Roku's streamers better than Fire TV because they're more neutral -- they don't push Amazon content as hard -- and Amazon itself is selling the cheapest Roku at a slight discount. Read the Roku Express review

Sarah Tew/CNET The biggest post-Prime Day savings on Roku is on its excellent non-4K Stick. It's now a dollar cheaper than Amazon's non-4K Fire TV Stick. Read the Roku Streaming Stick review

Sarah Tew/CNET Here's our favorite 4K streamer, period, again with a healthy discount that beats Amazon's 4K Fire TV stick by a dollar. Read the Roku Streaming Stick Plus review

Juan Garzon / CNET Available for the lowest price we've seen, the Ultra improves on Roku's stick with a remote finder and a headphone jack built into the clicker itself for private listening -- complete with included JBL headphones. Read the Roku Ultra review

Post-prime day deals on Roku TVs (and a Samsung)

Sarah Tew/CNET Our favorite smart TV system is made by Roku, and this is the lowest price yet on the 2019 50-inch 50S425. Read the TCL 50S425 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is our favorite TV for the money right now, available for a great price. Its image quality is better than either of the two above, and when you add in the fact that it's, yes, a Roku TV, it gets even more appealing. The 65-incher is a solid deal too at $750 right now, but it has been a lot cheaper. We're linking to the 55-incher below. Read the TCL 55R617 review

With its sleek design and massive list of features, excellent overall image quality -- including deep black levels and plenty of light output -- the 2019 Samsung Q70R is a high-end TV for a better-than-ever midrange price. Read the Samsung Q70 series review

Expired Prime Day Fire TV deals

In case you're curious about the Fire TV deals you missed out on, here they are for posterity's sake, complete with their original writeups. The next time you can expect to see savings like this is November 2019 during the Black Friday sell-a-thon.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Stick looks like a stick of gum, and at $15 it's almost as cheap. If you want to add smarts to a TV, you're unlikely to find a better deal anywhere, and it comes complete with an Alexa voice remote. Read the Fire TV Stick review

Sarah Tew/CNET For only $10 more than the basic Fire TV Stick -- and $1 more than the non-4K Express -- you can upgrade to the cheapest 4K streamer around, which incorporates support for Dolby Vision. If you have a 4K TV, it's worth getting a 4K streamer. Read the Fire TV Stick 4K review

Sarah Tew/CNET Part 4K streamer, part voice assistant, part universal remote, the Fire TV Cube is a good deal at $70. Plug the Cube into your TV and let the onboard Alexa handle the rest. Read the Fire TV Cube review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Recast is Amazon's over-the-air DVR, a fee-free option for cord-cutters looking to record live TV. It normally sells for $230, so this is a huge savings (and by far the lowest price to date). Just take note that you'll need to pair it with an Amazon Fire TV device like one of the sticks above. See the Fire TV Recast review

Sarah Tew/CNET One hundred bucks for a 32-inch Smart TV with Alexa is Black Friday territory, so it's no surprise this Toshiba is the best seller on Amazon's site right now (Echo Dot sold separately). The equivalent Roku TV is $30 more if you're like us and prefer Roku's menu system. Read the Toshiba Fire TV Edition review

Sarah Tew/CNET The newest of Amazon's own Fire TV models is this Toshiba, the latest version with Dolby Vision. As usual we like the similarly priced Roku TV above better, but big Alexa fans might prefer this model for its superior voice support. Read the Toshiba Amazon Fire TV Edition preview

These deals were last updated July 17, 6:36 a.m. PT. They may change by the time you read this.