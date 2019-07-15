Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best laptop and Chromebook deals

As the first 24 hours of Amazon Prime Day come to a close, many of the laptop deals we found today are sticking around. Most of the standout discounts we've seen so far have been on gaming laptops and Chromebooks, though the 2018 MacBook Air deal from this morning ($200 off) has returned. We've also found some superb deals on desktops and Fire tablets and iPads.

Keep in mind that rival retailers, including Walmart, eBay and Target, will continue to unleash new laptop and PC deals tomorrow to challenge Amazon's annual megasale. Walmart's sale kicked off on Sunday and will continue through Tuesday on Walmart.com. And eBay's eBay's sitewide Crash Sale and Target's Deal Days summer sale remain in full swing.

Amazon continues to mark down new laptops and PCs and there's no doubt plenty more to come later tomorrow. We've highlighted the best deals available right now below.

Things to keep in mind

We'll collect all of the laptop and PC deals here.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

We're posting the best laptop, PC, Chromebook and MacBook deals right here -- regardless of retailer.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET We got nearly 11 hours of battery life from this laptop, which is slim and lightweight and comes with a killer selection of components for the price. Read the Asus ZenBook 13 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the 2018 version of Dell's XPS 13, and it's an absolute steal at this price. Note that Amazon has been slowly increasing the price of this model since this morning. Read the Dell XPS 13 (2018) review

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET This item is now sold out.



The new MacBook Air back at the old MacBook Air price. This is the 2018 edition of Apple's lightest laptop, which comes with a dual-core Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB hard drive. (Note that there's an even newer model, which has Apple's True Tone technology. Otherwise, this Amazon configuration is more or less exactly the same.) Read the MacBook Air (2018) review

Josh Miller/CNET Deal is no longer available.



This is an older MacBook Pro configuration, without the Touch Bar. But that's an inessential feature anyway, and you still get some pretty contemporary components, including a Core i5 CPU, a 128GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Read the MacBook Pro review

Sarah Tew/CNET This deal is no longer available. This Envy configuration features an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD and an Nvidia GeForce MX150 CPU, which has proved to be a good chip for faster video and photo editing and playing current games at low to medium graphics settings. Read the HP Envy 13 preview

Gaming laptops



Sarah Tew/CNET The 15.6-inch Dell G5 15 is a supersolid entry-level gaming laptop. Walmart's configuration comes equipped with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5-8300H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 4GB Nvidia GeForceGTX 1060 Ti GPU. It also serves up a tandem storage solution with a speedy 256GB SSD and a roomy 1TB hard drive. Read the Dell G5 15 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Ring the alarm: Tthis deal is nuts. I reviewed the Asus Zephyrus S last year and loved its 15.6-inch HD display and backlit keyboard. And the GeForce GTX 1070 GPU is potent enough to handle just about any contemporary game. At this price -- a 31% discount off its pre-Prime Day total -- it's an absolute no-brainer for anyone looking for a powerful machine with a supersleek profile. Read the Asus Zephyrus S review

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has dished up low prices on a few Asus gaming laptops in the run up to Prime Day -- and this one makes for a welcome addition. This deal features the older version of the Strix Scar II we reviewed last year but it comes equipped with solid components for the price: an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, GTX 1050 Ti graphics and a big 17.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Note that the model with the larger, 256GB SSD hard drive appears to be less expensive than the comparable model with the 128GB drive. Read the Asus ROG Strix GL504 Scar II review

Sarah Tew/CNET This laptop was selling for $900 earlier this morning. Still, for $1,077, you get a15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. Note that Amazon has been slowly increasing the price of this model since this morning. Read the Acer Predator Helios 300 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This deal is no longer available. Razer's not known for inexpensive systems, so a price drop this low for its entry-level slim gaming laptop is worth taking a look at. Note that the discount only applies to the base system. Read the Razer Blade 15 review

Chromebooks



Lenovo Though it doesn't have enough firepower to serve as your main laptop, the S330 is good enough to serve as a secondary machine for the road or for young kids. It's about half the price of another Lenovo model we like, the Flex 11, with some similar specs and a larger -- though non-touchscreen -- display.

Sarah Tew/CNET And here's another worthwhile Chromebook deal: The Plus V2 is a two-in-one, which means you can use it as a laptop or flip the screen 360 degrees and use it as a tablet (or put it into tent mode or set it up like a kiosk for watching movies or giving presentations). This configuration features pretty pedestrian specs -- an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive -- but at this price, it's still a great deal. Read the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This item is no longer available.



Asus debuted the Flip C434 in January, replacing the company's Chromebook C302 -- a breakout hit that was for a long time the top-ranked bestseller in Amazon's two-in-one category. The new model takes a few aesthetic departures from its predecessor, shifting away from the C302's two-tone black and silver to a more uniform brushed aluminum design. Asus has also bumped up the screen size: Now you get a 14-inch FHD display that's surrounded by relatively thin bezels. Read the Asus Flip C434 preview

Desktop PCs



Amazon The Acer Chromebase AIO is a bit of an oddity: a desktop PC with the aesthetics of the iMac and the guts (and operating system) typical of a bargain-bin Chromebook. This system was $799 when it debuted in 2016; at the moment, Amazon is selling it for $320. The components are less than impressive -- an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 16GB SSD -- but you also get a 23.8-inch HD LED IPS backlit display (and a keyboard and mouse).

iBuyPower This deal is no longer available. Amazon had a similar rig on sale last year -- but with lesser components and a higher price tag. This year, you get a discount on a machine equipped with an eight-core Intel i7-9700K CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 240 SSD-1TB hard drive combo.



