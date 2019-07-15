Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best deals on kitchen tools and appliances

If you haven't heard it's Amazon Prime Day and we've rounded up the best kitchen and cookware deals for this two-day online retail bonanza.

Prime Day kitchen deals are gone as fast as they arrive, so we're here to help you sort through the many bargains, get the most out of Prime Day shopping and snag all the savings possible. Everything from deeply discounted Instant Pots to crazy-cheap cast-iron cookware, high-octane Vitamix blenders, sous vide sticks, chef's knives, air fryers and much more.

Remember, Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts today Monday, July 15 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET and run for a whopping 48 hours ending Tuesday, July 17 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. This makes it the longest Amazon Prime Day ever, so check out some of our favorite prime day kitchen deals below and check back often for new and updated deals!

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the services featured on this page.

Amazon Patented steep and release valve holds water even small volumes are being brewed the precision brewer automatically adjusts the water temperature and brew time. A highly technical home coffee system at a rock bottom price for Prime Day.

Amazon The Vitamix Explorian sports a large 64-ounce container for any size batch or blend. And the durable "aircraft-quality" stainless steel blades are ready to handle anything you can throw at them. A Vitamix like this can blend cold soup ingredients so hard they heat and turn grain into flour without blinking an eye.

Seltzer addicts save tons of money with this tried and true soda-water maker that is easy to use and fits right on your countertop. The only problem will be deciding where to send your new found soda-savings.

Amazon One of the most technically advanced Instant Pot models with WiFi capabilities and a large 6-quart cooking container and comes with a compatabile Echo Dot, too.

Amazon Enameled cast iron provides even and consistent heat distribution for better stews, braised meats, sauces and more, plus it looks great and is easy to care for.

Amazon Brita water filter is a great gift for a college kid or for your own home to have clean filtered water with reduced reduces chlorine, copper, mercury, zinc and cadmium impurities -- all of which are found in tap water.

Amazon This cookware brand has cult status for a reason with a proprietary steel bonding methods and high-end metal grade that make cooking a joy. Consistent heat and durable materials that last make this a great investment for any serious home cook.

Amazon One of the smallest sleekest and well-loved sous vide tools on the market. At just 11 inches it's about half the size of a regular sous vide stick but has 1100 watts of power and has proven itself worthy of the top class. It's also Wi-Fi compatible to keep an eye on your cooking progress from afar and currently on major discount for Prime Day.

