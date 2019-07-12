Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals on gaming laptops and accessories you can get now

Daniel Van Boom/CNET

Amazon's Prime Day has stretched from one day to two -- July 15 and 16 -- and it's coming up fast. Prime Day 2019 arrives next week, but we're already getting ready, and you should, too. Though Prime Day isn't traditionally a blowout day for gaming deals, Amazon's ramping that up -- it does own Twitch, after all, and promises content freebies for Apex Legends and EA Sports titles. It's also hosting the Twitch Prime Crown Cup, with tournament play for FIFA 19 and Apex Legends, plus events in London and Las Vegas, streamed live on July 13. And, of course, you can buy anything with a Twitch logo on it discounted now at the Twitch Store.

Keep in mind Amazon Prime Day has triggered competing deal days at other retailers like Target, Walmart and eBay, as well as manufacturer sales on their own sites.

Sorry, we don't have any secret advance information about the specific deals we'll see once the Prime Day sale starts, but when we find out, they'll go right here. Amazon does promise "up to 50% off" gaming gear. Below, check out some of the best discounts we've found on Amazon for products with gamer appeal.

If you're looking for more deals, our sister site GameSpot has its own lists specifically for the PS4, Nintendo Switch and more.

Things to keep in mind:

We'll collect all of the Prime Day laptop and PC deals here, once the sale date becomes official.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

In the meantime, we'll be looking for the best pre-Prime Day gaming laptop, desktop and accessory deals right here -- regardless of retailer.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Corsair Get ready for the big upcoming games by boosting your system memory. All of Corsair's gaming gear is on sale, and its memory prices have hit some all-time lows, like this 2x16GB 3,200MHz set. Double check that the memory you're buying matches your system's specs and slot configurations, though, and you may need XMP support (or to enable it) for the overclocked sticks (faster than 2,666MHz).





Logitech Logitech's excellent wired gaming mouse isn't on sale specifically for Prime Day, but it is at an all-time low price. In addition to all the essentials -- 1,000Hz polling, a 16,000 dpi sensor, braided cable and so on -- it's got 11 programmable buttons that you can save within five profiles in the mouse and five 3.6-gram configurable weights.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a cheaper option, you can get last year's models of the ROG Strix Hero or Scar (GL503) for roughly $1,135 for a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD, plus a 1TB FireCuda SSHD. But for about $400 more, you can get the current generation (GL504) -- it's got a much better physical design -- with some better components, including a 512GB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060. Read the Asus ROG Strix Hero review

If you venture from Amazon, you have more configuration options to choose from. For instance, Newegg has a Hero II configuration (GL504GM-DS74) that's only $1,130 ($570 off of a list of $1,700), but with the 144Hz display, GTX 1060 (it has more video memory than a 1050 Ti) and 256GB SSD, plus a 1TB hard drive.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a good price for the not-quite-top-of-the-line m17, configured with a six-core, eighth-gen Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics chip. Battery life isn't great, but the m17 has future-proof brute force and makes fewer design sacrifices than comparably robust laptops. Read the Alienware m17 review

Sarah Tew/CNET If you've got an old laptop, chances are you bought it when games didn't take up 60GB of storage. If you've reached your limit, swapping game files to an external drive can give you some breathing room before you're ready to buy a new laptop. While you can go with a cheap external hard disk, they can be pretty pokey. This drive is a roomy, reasonably priced 2TB SSD after its discount. Read the WD My Passport SSD review (previous gen)

Corsair Though I'm not a big fan of Corsair's clunky iCue software, the keyboard itself is pretty nice -- it's got Cherry MX Speed switches with double-shot keycaps, a volume roller, an aluminum frame with a USB passthrough port and onboard memory for profile storage. While this isn't a Prime Day-specific deal, it is an all-time low price -- as long as you like white, because the black version is still about $10 more. Note this deal sold out and has come back, but stock won't be ready until Aug. 12.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything you need to know