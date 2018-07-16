Amazon Prime Day 2018: 14 Whole Foods exclusives, ranked

This is the second Prime Day after Amazon acquired Whole Foods, and as such, there's even more reason to take advantage of that delicious corporate synergy. From now until the 17th, spending $10 at Whole Foods gets you $10 to spend on Amazon. And yes, Amazon's site is going through a rocky period right now, but it won't be busted forever, so it's time to get the most out of those discounts.

You could use that $10 for one of the many, many other Prime Day deals... or you could double down on snacks! Here are 14 of your most delicious options to buy on Amazon so you don't have to deal with humans and lines.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Retail links are to Amazon unless otherwise indicated.

Veggie Straws

The perfect substitute for chips, and way more fun to play with.

Lightly Salted Pea Crisps

Not into veggie straws? Fine, how about pea crisps?

White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn

Yes.

Sweetened Banana Chips

The perfect snack for kids and hiding in your desk. A must-have.

Organic Lemon & Herb Pearled Couscous

If I only had to eat one grain for the rest of my life, it would be this couscous. It pairs wonderfully with everything, particularly fresh fish and BBQ chicken.

Pure Peppermint, Essential Oil

I love *all* of the 365 Everyday Value essential oils, and peppermint is the best for waking me up, and giving me a pep in my step.

Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn

Amazing. I don't need to say anything else.

Salsa Roasted Verde

Yes! Perfect for a picnic, perfect for movie nights, perfect for work, perfect for every occasion.

Coconut Water

Coconut water brings out strong feels, but all I can say is this is the best one on the market.

Coconut water tastes like water that's been in someone's mouth already. — Damien Willis (@damienwillis) July 12, 2018

Creamy Almond Butter

The cooler, edgier alternative to peanut butter.

Vanilla Almond Milk

I love milk, and even though I'm not lactose intolerant, I *choose* to drink this because it's so good. I *highly* recommend it for coffee!

Foaming Hand Soap

Get lavender and you'll never worry about the scent of your hands again.

365 Everyday Value Organic Light Agave NeCountar

It's better than honey, don't @ me.

Organic Capers Non-Pareil

Capers don't get enough credit. You can cook them with salmon and lemon, put them on your bagel (simply life-changing) or mix them with some almonds. Just give capers a shot and you'll be converted.

If none off those deals are up your alley, Whole Foods will also be offering select deals on seasonal groceries throughout Prime Day. Those deals include...

Organic strawberries, 1 lb. container, 2/$5



Boneless chicken breasts, animal welfare rated, air-chilled, $3.99/lb., save 40 percent or more



Icelandic cod fillets, sustainably wild caught, $8.99/lb., save $6/lb.



Allegro bagged coffee, sustainably sourced, buy one, get one free



MegaFood Vitamins & Supplements, 30 percent off



RXBAR Protein Bars, 1.83 oz., all flavors, 2/$3



Waterloo Sparkling Water (12 pack 12 oz. cans), including flavors like lime and mango, 2/$7



Honey Nut Cheerios, buy one, get one free



Lesley Stowe Raincoast Crisps, 3 oz., $4.99



Self-serve tea cookies by the pound, 40 percent off



You can't really go wrong with most of Whole Foods' 365 Everyday Value products, but even for the skeptics still out there, Prime Day offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in your inner cravings. Or just pick up some paper towels or soap if you're one of those practical types. 😒

Prime Day 2018: CNET's complete coverage