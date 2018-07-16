Amazon Prime Day 2018: 14 Whole Foods exclusives, ranked

This is the second Prime Day after Amazon acquired Whole Foods, and as such, there's even more reason to take advantage of that delicious corporate synergy. From now until the 17th, spending $10 at Whole Foods gets you $10 to spend on Amazon. And yes, Amazon's site is going through a rocky period right now, but it won't be busted forever, so it's time to get the most out of those discounts.
You could use that $10 for one of the many, many other Prime Day deals... or you could double down on snacks! Here are 14 of your most delicious options to buy on Amazon so you don't have to deal with humans and lines.
Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Retail links are to Amazon unless otherwise indicated.
Veggie Straws
The perfect substitute for chips, and way more fun to play with.Buy this!
Lightly Salted Pea Crisps
Not into veggie straws? Fine, how about pea crisps?Buy this!
White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn
Yes.Buy this!
Sweetened Banana Chips
The perfect snack for kids and hiding in your desk. A must-have.Buy this!
Organic Lemon & Herb Pearled Couscous
If I only had to eat one grain for the rest of my life, it would be this couscous. It pairs wonderfully with everything, particularly fresh fish and BBQ chicken.Buy this!
Pure Peppermint, Essential Oil
I love *all* of the 365 Everyday Value essential oils, and peppermint is the best for waking me up, and giving me a pep in my step.Buy this!
Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn
Amazing. I don't need to say anything else.Buy this!
Salsa Roasted Verde
Yes! Perfect for a picnic, perfect for movie nights, perfect for work, perfect for every occasion.Buy this!
Coconut Water
Coconut water brings out strong feels, but all I can say is this is the best one on the market.Buy this!
Creamy Almond Butter
The cooler, edgier alternative to peanut butter.Buy this!
Vanilla Almond Milk
I love milk, and even though I'm not lactose intolerant, I *choose* to drink this because it's so good. I *highly* recommend it for coffee!Buy this!
Foaming Hand Soap
Get lavender and you'll never worry about the scent of your hands again.Buy this!
365 Everyday Value Organic Light Agave NeCountar
It's better than honey, don't @ me.Buy this!
Organic Capers Non-Pareil
Capers don't get enough credit. You can cook them with salmon and lemon, put them on your bagel (simply life-changing) or mix them with some almonds. Just give capers a shot and you'll be converted.Buy this!
If none off those deals are up your alley, Whole Foods will also be offering select deals on seasonal groceries throughout Prime Day. Those deals include...
- Organic strawberries, 1 lb. container, 2/$5
- Boneless chicken breasts, animal welfare rated, air-chilled, $3.99/lb., save 40 percent or more
- Icelandic cod fillets, sustainably wild caught, $8.99/lb., save $6/lb.
- Allegro bagged coffee, sustainably sourced, buy one, get one free
- MegaFood Vitamins & Supplements, 30 percent off
- RXBAR Protein Bars, 1.83 oz., all flavors, 2/$3
- Waterloo Sparkling Water (12 pack 12 oz. cans), including flavors like lime and mango, 2/$7
- Honey Nut Cheerios, buy one, get one free
- Lesley Stowe Raincoast Crisps, 3 oz., $4.99
- Self-serve tea cookies by the pound, 40 percent off
You can't really go wrong with most of Whole Foods' 365 Everyday Value products, but even for the skeptics still out there, Prime Day offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in your inner cravings. Or just pick up some paper towels or soap if you're one of those practical types. 😒
Prime Day 2018: CNET's complete coverage
- Prime Day 2018 hub: Every CNET story
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals
- The Cheapskate's 5 ways to win Prime Day
- The best Prime Day sales not happening at Amazon: Deals at eBay, GameStop, Newegg, Lowe's and more
- How to make sure that Prime Day deal is really a deal
- First Prime Day deals revealed: $40 off Kindle Paperwhite and more
- Whole Foods gets in on Amazon Prime Day deals too
- Amazon Prime: 22 benefits every member gets
- How to shop with Alexa on Prime Day
Discuss: Amazon Prime Day 2018: 14 Whole Foods exclusives, ranked
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.