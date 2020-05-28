Amazon Echo trade-in: Here's how to get some extra cash quick

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Want a new Amazon Echo for a cheaper price? Consider this. If you already own an older Echo, Amazon will pay you cold, hard, cash for it. And you can even trade it in for an additional discount towards a current model.

All you have to do is ship your outdated gear to Amazon. How deep a price cut and cash amount you'll get depends on a few factors. These include the specific Echo you have, and how recently you bought it. Here's how it works.

One Amazon Echo for another

There are a few big incentives to use Amazon trade-in. The first is money. Amazon will appraise the value of your device, then supply that dollar amount as an Amazon gift card. You can spend that cash on anything in the retailer's massive product library. You can put this money towards purchasing a new Echo speaker, too.

Secondly, Amazon will cut 25% off the list price of "qualifying" new Echo gadgets. Also welcome is that Amazon won't hit you with extra fees, and shipping your old Echo back to them is free.

Amazon's trade-in program does have some drawbacks. The most annoying is that Amazon sets the price, and you don't. Worse, Amazon's price is typically much less than what you paid originally.

Amazon trade-in tips

You'll get the most for your money if your Echo units are functional, with minimal damage.

If there is damage, you might get less money after Amazon appraises the item.

It's free to ship trade-in devices back.

Only select Echo products are eligible for trade-in.

How much will Amazon pay?

Here's a list of Echo devices that currently are part of Amazon's trade-in program, and how much you'll get for them.

Can I sell my Echo somewhere else?

While many internet resellers specialize in tech gadgets, few deal in smart speakers. One website, Swappa, does provide a market for Amazon Echo products. Whatever price you set though, there's no guarantee there will be any takers, so you may experience some back and forth while you try to entice a buyer. Facebook Marketplace and eBay are other options, too. If you're looking for more options, here are the best places to sell your old electronics.