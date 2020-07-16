Amazon Echo lets you create a playlist with just your voice. Here's how

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Listening to music is the thing I do most with my Amazon Echo. But creating playlists takes time, and I don't always think of every song I want to include right away. Fortunately, you no longer have to endlessly scroll through a list of songs to pick what you want to add to your playlist. Amazon will let you just use your voice.

To get started, you'll need to create a playlist -- just say "Alexa, create a playlist." The voice assistant will then ask what you'd like to name it. For example, you can call it '80s Rock Music or '90s Hip Hop. After you've named the playlist, you can begin adding songs.

Here's where it gets tricky. You can't just say "Alexa, add Bohemian Rhapsody to '80s Rock Music playlist." Instead, the song needs to be playing on your Echo speaker. So you'll need to ask to hear the song first and then say, "Alexa, add this song to [name of] playlist." Now when you're listening to music on your Echo speaker and you hear a song you like, you can just ask Alexa to add it to your playlist.

If you prefer to manually add songs to playlists, you still can. To do so, open the Amazon Music app on your phone and select My Music. Select Playlist > Create New Playlist > create a name for your playlist > tap Save. Then you can search for songs or albums to add to your playlist and tap the plus sign icon. When you're finished, tap Done.

