How to track Santa using Alexa

A great way to add to the suspense of Christmas Eve is by tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way around the world. Now tech can tell us exactly when to expect the jolly man in the red suit and all his reindeer.

With several apps and services dedicated to tracking Santa, there is no shortage of ways to participate. But there's a new way to find out Ol' St. Nick's whereabouts this year. All you have to do is ask Alexa.

How to track Santa with Alexa

To track Santa with your Amazon Alexa speaker, you need to enable the KAYAK skill. You can enable the skill by opening the Amazon Alexa app on your Android or iOS device. Select Skills in the left menu and search for "kayak," then open the skill page and tap Enable Skill.

Alternatively, you can ask Alexa to enable the skill by saying, "Alexa, enable KAYAK."

To use the skill, say something like, "Alexa, open KAYAK" or "Alexa, ask KAYAK how much a trip to Paris is."

Santa isn't trackable yet. If you ask for his location, you're met with "Have you been naughty or nice? Check back on December 24 to follow Santa on his sleigh ride around the world."

Come Christmas Eve, you'll also be able to ask Alexa when Santa is expected to arrive at your home or in other cities around the world. Just say:

"Alexa, ask KAYAK to track Santa."

"Alexa, ask KAYAK where Santa is."

"Alexa, ask KAYAK, when will Santa be in Boston?"

"Alexa, ask KAYAK when Santa will be here?"

If you're hitting the road for the holidays and won't have your Alexa speaker around, you can install one of the many apps that put Alexa on your phone or use one of the many different ways to track Santa with your phone.