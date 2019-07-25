Chris Monroe/CNET

Online banking is a wonderful time-saver, but even logging into your banking app on your phone over and over again can feel like a hassle. For the real hands-free banking experience, use your Amazon Echo ( ) to check your bank account balance, transfer money and get a handle on your recent transactions.

Linking your Echo to your account is quick and private. Don't worry, you're not sharing your personal banking info with Amazon when you connect it to the Alexa app. Just make sure you feel comfortable with the people who might be within earshot when Alexa responds.

Unfortunately, the list of banks that are compatible with Alexa right now is pretty slim, but you can connect your bank account to PayPal and use it to make payments.

Here's how to get started.

See if your bank is compatible with Alexa

1. In the Amazon Alexa app, tap the three stacked lines in the top left corner.

2. Select Skills & Games.

3. Tap the magnifying glass and search for your bank.

4. After you've found your bank, tap Enable to use.

Connect your bank or PayPal account to Amazon Echo

1. Link your account by logging in with your username and password.

2. Tap Agree to give Amazon Alexa consent to access your account. You can revoke the consent if you change your mind.

3. Next, you'll need to create a PIN/security code to use with Alexa. You'll tell Alexa your PIN each time you open the bank or PayPal skill and it's hands-free, so it saves you from having to type it out.

4. If you're using PayPal, select your preferred payment method -- you can choose PayPal balance, a checking account or a debit card.

5. Tap Link Account.

6. Tap Agree to give Alexa access to some of your profile information. You can revoke this consent at any time.

Bank commands you can say to Alexa

"Alexa, ask {bank} what's my checking account balance."

"Alexa, ask {bank} how much do I owe on my credit card."

"Alexa, ask {bank} what are my most recent transactions."

"Alexa, ask {bank} to make a payment."

PayPal commands you can say to Alexa

"Alexa, ask PayPal to check my balance."

"Alexa, ask PayPal to send $30 to Mom."

"Alexa, ask PayPal to request $50 from Jim."

