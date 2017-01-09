7 unexpected places you will find Alexa this year

So far, we've seen Amazon's Alexa pop up in a few unusual places, like your web browser, smartphone apps or smartwatches. But the voice assistant platform showed up in a big way at the Consumer Electronics Show this year and stole the show.

It's time to stop thinking of Alexa as just the brains of a speaker and more as an omnipresent system that's about to further infiltrate your home, car, pockets and ears. Here are seven places you can expect to see Alexa later this year.

Car

Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET

To be fair, though by less official means, Alexa has already made its way into the car. With the original Echo Dot or Amazon Tap and a hotspot, you could easily take Alexa for a spin in the car.

However, both Ford and Volkswagen plan to incorporate Alexa into the infotainment systems in the dashes of upcoming cars. Such integration will allow users to lock and unlock their car using their voice, honk the horn, get status updates on the vehicle and more, as well as all of the standard functions of Alexa.

In addition to Ford and Volkswagen, INRIX will also be integrating Alexa into its OpenCar platform.

TVs

Enlarge Image Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

With Google Assistant's integration with Chromecast, it was only a matter of time before Amazon made Alexa play more nicely with televisions and its Fire TV and Fire TV Stick. Seiki, Westinghouse and Element will be offering televisions with the Fire TV system built-in, as well as remotes with microphones to interact with Alexa.

Also, Dish announced that it's Hopper DVR boxes will come with voice-controlled channel surfing, powered by none other than Alexa. When these Alexa-powered Hopper DVR boxes land sometime in the first half of 2017, you will be able to search for specific shows, movies and actors using your voice. You will also be able to navigate the channel guide or jump to specific channels without lifting a finger.

Appliances

Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

Several appliances come with support for Alexa through skills or IFTTT Applets. You can turn on the oven, brew coffee and check on the status of your dishwasher's cycle.

LG, however, is taking a different approach by putting Alexa in its Smart InstaView Refrigerator. That means, not only will you be able to check in on the refrigerator, you will be able to order groceries, create a shopping list and control your smart home from the refrigerator itself.

Phones

Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

While Alexa has existed on both Android and iOS in an array of third-party applications, Huawei is the first to build Alexa directly into a phone's software with the Mate 9. You will be able to access Alexa on the Mate 9 as you would Siri on an iPhone or Google Assistant on a Pixel, and you will be able to order pizzas, call an Uber, control your smart home and anything else you typically do with an Alexa speaker.

And if you happen to have a bunch of devices to charge at night, the Dok Talk will charge up to five USB devices, act as a Bluetooth speaker and it has a button on the top which will queue up Alexa.

Headphones

Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

Taking the voice assistant integration one step further is Sensory, the company behind the hands-free voice control software found on some Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Instead of embedding Alexa into a device in your pocket, it's integrating it into one you stick in your ear. It's calling the technology VoiceGenie, which will allow you to access Alexa (and other voice assistant services like Siri, Google Assistant or Cortana) through Bluetooth headphones.

Baby monitors

Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If it makes perfect sense to embed a voice assistant in a speaker, it makes just as much -- if not more -- to embed that same assistant in a baby monitor. That's exactly what Nabi did with the Aristotle.

This baby monitor will lull your child to sleep, log wet diapers and feedings, automatically order more diapers or other supplies, play games and interact with your kid, read children's books and much more. On top of that, it's a fully-functioning Amazon Alexa speaker that works exactly as you would expect it to.

While the Aristotle is powered by Alexa, it also has a secondary assistant, which you summon by saying "Aristotle."

Robots

Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

Thanks to the Ubtech Robotics Lynx, Alexa has sprouted arms, legs and a face. You can interact with the humanoid how you could normally with Alexa, but using cameras, it can recognize your face or give you a remote view of your home.

The Hubble Hugo, while also a robotic version of Alexa, wears many hats. It can act as a baby monitor, reading your child's emotions and playing a song to soothe them. With motion detection, 360-degree camera rotation and expandable storage, it works as a security camera, as well.

