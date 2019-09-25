Amazon event 2019: start time and how to follow our live blog for Alexa announcements

Amazon's next press event is Wednesday, Sept. 25, and we'll be on the ground in Seattle at Amazon HQ to cover everything. The tech giant has made a habit of making big hardware announcements every fall. Last year, Amazon announced a dozen new devices, from the third-gen Amazon Echo Dot to the AmazonBasics Microwave, the Amazon Echo Wall Clock and the Amazon Echo Auto. We fully expect to see more hardware being released this year, too.
Since last year's event, Amazon released a new smart display -- the Amazon Echo Show 5. Amazon has also come under fire for hiring people to occasionally listen in on Alexa conversations. Amazon's also acquired the video doorbell company Ring, which has faced scrutiny for its work with police departments across the country.
That's the current landscape for Amazon leading into tomorrow's event, which we'll be live-blogging from start to finish.
Follow the CNET live blog here
Live blog 2019 start time: 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. UK
Live blog from Seattle: We'll have a team live-blogging from the event, including editors Ben Rubin and Ry Crist, as well as photos from James Martin and Tyler Lizenby. Follow the live blog here.
Read more: Our Alexa event wishlist: Better security, and maybe even an Alexa robot
What to expect
Here's a running list of rumored hardware we might see at the Amazon event:
- A high-end smart speaker to compete with the Apple HomePod and the Google Home Max.
- An Alexa-powered robot, according to a report by Bloomberg.
- Alexa earbuds, also reported by Bloomberg, which could be a potential Apple AirPod competitor.
- Alexa glasses and other rumored wearable devices.
That's all we have for now, but if last year is any indication, we expect some surprises along the way, too. Remember to keep an eye on the live blog for all of the announcements as they happen.
Read more: Amazon looks to expand Alexa's world amid growing privacy concerns
