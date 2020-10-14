All the best Echo deals for Prime Day 2020: Save $140 on Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Show, Amazon Echo Flex for $15 and more discounts

Deal Savings Price











Prime Day, Amazon's annual sales event, is happening now -- and Amazon is delivering some of the best deals on its own devices, including smart speakers and other tech. So if you're a Prime member, and you've been eyeballing an Echo Show, Echo Dot or Echo Flex, or you're just trying to get a jump-start on your holiday shopping, now's your chance to get in on the action.

Amazon dropped a series of Prime Day countdown deals ahead of its big sale, but the biggest savings landed when Prime Day officially kicked off on Tuesday.

If you don't have a Prime membership and want in on some great deals, Amazon rivals including Best Buy, Target and Walmart are also coming out with deep discounts this week.

We'll update this story as more Echo deals become available and others expire.

Best smart speaker and display Prime Day deals so far

Chris Monroe/CNET A Ring Video Doorbell runs for $200, and the Echo Show 5 smart display goes for $90. But for Prime Day, Amazon is offering them as a package for $150. If you're looking to jump-start a smart home around a video doorbell, this deal is one of the best you'll find.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Echo Show 8 is one of our favorite smart displays, as the screen is big enough and high-resolution enough for comfortable video chatting and Netflix bingeing, and the sound is fantastic. Right now, you can scoop up a Show 8 for $65 -- $105 off for one of the best smart displays around is a solid option. What makes the deal more appetizing is the free addition of a one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen, a cooking assistance app. Just make sure to select the option before checking out. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon's biggest smart display, the second-gen Echo Show with a 10.1-inch screen, is on sale for $150 on Prime Day. That's an $80 discount from its usual $230 price tag, which is not too bad. This is another device Amazon is likely eager to clear out, as its replacement is set to arrive before the holiday season.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Last year on Prime Day, the Echo Show 5 -- the smallest smart display from Amazon -- bottomed out at $50. This year, it's already at $45, or $40.50 if you use a Prime credit card. If you want a display for video chatting, watching Netflix or just using as a smart alarm clock, the Show 5 is a great little gadget. As a bonus, you can also add a Blink Mini smart cam or a TP-Link smart plug for a mere $5. You can also add a one-year subscription to the Food Network Kitchen cooking app for free. This deal was available to all customers late last week, but now seems to be a Prime member exclusive. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Amazon Echo Auto is a clever little device that ports Alexa into your car, letting the voice assistant speak and play music through your stereo. At $30 off, the Echo Auto is a solid deal for anyone wanting to smarten up their non-voice-equipped car. This deal was available to all customers late last week, but now seems to be a Prime member exclusive.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET $19 is a great deal for the most popular Echo speaker of all time, and Amazon is clearly trying to make way for its next generation out in a few weeks. So if you want a great, budget-friendly speaker for the price of a nice meal out (remember those?), you might want to snap this deal up ASAP.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon's Echo Flex is a clever little gadget, adding Alexa to a modular smart plug design. The plug itself can attach various augmentations, like an LED clock, a motion sensor or a night light. To get this little device, plus all of Alexa's smarts, for only $10, is a solid deal.

Amazon OK, this isn't the cool new 2020 version of the Echo Dot for Kids. And that one may well get a hefty discount next week. But if you do want a kid-friendly Alexa smart speaker, this older version is currently a steal at just $35.