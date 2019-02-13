5 awesome ways to use Alexa on Valentine's Day

Whether you're spending Valentine's Day with your one and only, hanging out with the kids or spending time pampering yourself, Alexa can add some fun to the holiday.

Here are some ways you can use your Alexa device on the day of love.

Getting a gift

Did you wait until the last minute to get that certain someone a Valentine's Day present? Get Alexa to help. Say, "Alexa, what are some flower shops nearby?"

If you're short on cash, enable the Love Notes skill and tell your loved one to say, "Alexa, open Love Notes." Alexa will give your loved one a Valentine's message randomly chosen from over 100 love notes.

Set the mood

Nothing is better than the right music to set the mood. If you're with your sweetie, say, "Alexa, play romantic music." She'll start up a station of love songs from Amazon Music.

If you're with the kids say, "Alexa, sing a love song." She'll sing a sweet song about love that is G-rated and perfect for little ones.

Listen to Valentine stories and jokes

Not in the mood for music? Alexa can also tell love stories. Just ask, "Alexa, tell me a love story." These short stories are sweet, not spicy, so don't worry about listening to them around the kids.

Or, if you need a pick-me-up, say, "Alexa, tell me a Valentine's Day joke." The jokes are silly, but they may make you crack a smile.

Get some love

Don't have anyone special this year? Alexa can be your Valentine's Day date. Enable the Be My Valentine skill and Alexa will shower you with sweet words to lift your spirits.

Learn about love

If you want to spend Valentine's Day working on your relationship skills, listening to a good podcast may be a smart idea. Say, "Alexa, play me a love podcast." She will randomly choose a podcast about relationships and start it up.

While you're learning, don't forget to ask, "Alexa, who is Cupid?" The history is pretty fascinating.

