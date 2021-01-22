Alexa has 2 new privacy features on your Amazon Echo. Here's how to use them

Chris Monroe/CNET

You have multiple interactions with your Amazon Echo daily -- from asking it to call a friend to expressing your frustrations with Alexa when it performs the wrong task. But maybe you don't want others to know the conversations you've had with Alexa throughout the day. Fortunately, two new Echo privacy features make it easier to erase your voice history, once and for all.

The first feature helps you erase all conversations you've ever had with Alexa. So if you've got voice data that goes back to 2018, you can completely wipe it. All you have to say is "Alexa, delete everything I've said."

Of course, you can also manage this in the Alexa app by going to More > Settings > Alexa Privacy > Review Voice History > filter by All History > and select Delete all my recordings. A message will appear asking you to confirm you want to proceed. Tap Delete.

Maybe you can't always remember to tell Alexa to delete your voice history, which is where this second privacy setting comes into play. You can automatically delete your Alexa smart home history that's older than three, or even 18 months.

To get started, open the Alexa app settings and select Alexa Privacy. Then tap Manage Your Alexa Data and scroll down to the section Smart Home Device History and select Choose how long to save history. From here, you can select to delete history older than three or 18 months, then tap Confirm.

Amazon notes it keeps your voice recordings to better understand your voice and your requests. It says deleting your history may downgrade your Alexa experience. For example, some personalization you've built over the past months or years will no longer be available. So if you ask Alexa to play music, for instance, your Echo may not play your favorite playlist anymore.

