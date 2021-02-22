Alexa can share your favorite songs with friends. Here's how

Chris Monroe/CNET

Even as the COVID-19 vaccines roll out, many of us are still stuck inside as much as possible because of the cold, continued quarantine and general caution. That means it's still hard to connect with family and friends, even if they live nearby. Luckily, video chatting and other social tools have made the pandemic just slightly more bearable, and one of those small means of connection is coming to Alexa devices: music sharing.

Starting this month, Alexa users can share the music they're listening to with a simple voice command. Just say, "Alexa, share this song with [name]," and if that person has an Alexa device, it'll pop up as a notification on their speaker or display.

A few things to keep in mind before trying out the feature: You have to have the person's contact information in your Alexa contacts. While both people need Alexa devices, you don't necessarily need to be using the same music streaming service. For instance, if I send a song I heard on Amazon Music to a friend whose default service is Spotify, my friend will hear it on Spotify (or whatever service actually has the song, if Spotify doesn't).

Amazon says it plans to update and expand the music sharing feature.