Alexa can now remind you to take your medicine. Here's how to set it up

Sarah Tew/CNET

Alexa can now remind certain customers to take their medication and request prescription refills, Amazon said in a Tuesday blog post. The company has partnered with Omnicell to provide the new capabilities to Giant Eagle pharmacy customers starting today.

"We'll learn a lot from this initial launch and we'll continue to evolve the experience and expect to expand to additional pharmacies next year," Amazon said in the blog post.

Here's how to use the new features:

Enable the Giant Eagle Pharmacy skill and link your account.

Create an Alexa voice profile and set up a personal passcode. Then say, "Alexa, manage my medication" to begin setting up reminders. Alexa will help you review your current prescriptions and create reminders for taking your medication based on your preferences. When Alexa sets off a reminder, customers can ask, "Alexa, what medication am I supposed to take right now?" To request a prescription refill from your pharmacy, say, "Alexa, refill my prescription."

Amazon says these features "use multiple layers of verification" to make sure no one else can access your prescription information using Alexa. When using these new capabilities, Alexa will recognize users based on their voice and then ask for their personal passcode.

The company also says customers can review and delete their voice recordings through the Alexa app, the privacy settings page or by voice.

First published Nov. 26, 2:05 p.m. PT.

Update, 2:17 p.m. PT: Adds more details about privacy.