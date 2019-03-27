3 Alexa tips every baseball fan should know

Baseball season starts early this year, on March 28. In fact, it is the earliest opening day in Major League Baseball history. If you're a baseball fanatic, you want to stay on top of the latest scores, standings and news.

If you can't watch every game, or don't have time to read through every update, enlist some help from Alexa to be a better fan this season.

Keep up on the latest scores and news

When you can't watch the game, you can use Alexa to keep you informed. There are three skills that are musts.

The Baseball Score skill helps Alexa remember your favorite team so you can stay on top of the latest score. The skill works for all major league teams in the United States.

You'll also want to enable the ESPN skill. This skill provides you with live ESPN Radio and hourly news updates so you'll never miss the latest baseball news.

MLB Flash Briefing is another great skill for baseball news. It automatically sends the latest news, including injury reports, team transactions and scores as daily reports to your Alexa-enabled device.

Sharpen your baseball knowledge

Arguing over stats is just a part of baseball, so make sure that your trivia skills are on point by practicing with Alexa. The Baseball Trivia, Baseball Reference and the Baseball Flashcards skills can help you become the know-it-all of your group.

Get nostalgic

Want to listen to the great games of yesteryear? The Background Baseball skill lets you listen to games from 1933 to 1973, including All Star and World Series matchups. I love that this skill lets you listen to the great Harry Caray (or any of your dearly departed announcers) again.