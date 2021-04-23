AirTags are now available for preorder: How to buy Apple's $29 tracker

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple Event

We've waited for years and now they're here: Apple's new AirTags. Apple revealed the trackers at its Spring Loaded virtual launch event on Tuesday, and they're now available for preorder. AirTags start at (£29, AU$45), or you can buy a pack of four for $99 (£99, AU$149). They ship and hit store shelves on April 30.

Similar to Tile trackers, AirTags are designed to help you locate lost items like your keys, backpack and more. You can slip the circular devices inside an item you carry with you often, like a purse, or connect it by using one of several new accessories, from $13 keychains to Apple's $449 Hermés-designed luggage straps. When you misplace an item, just fire up the Find My app on your iPhone to track it down.

Read more: Apple AirTags hands-on: These $29 trackers are small and impressive

Now playing: Watch this: Apple AirTags help you find anything with your iPhone

When you can buy AirTags

Apple AirTags are now available for preorder. Apple flipped the switch as of Friday, April 23 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). They'll be available in stores a week later -- Friday, April 30.

How to buy the AirTags

At first, AirTags will only be available on Apple's website and in its stores, but we expect them to be available at other authorized Apple retailers in the near future.

1. Head over to .

2. Choose how many you'd like to buy -- you can either select one or four. Choosing the latter will save you $17 over buying them individually.

4. Next, you can add a free engraving to your AirTag. It can be emojis, text and numbers. Tap Save.

5. Tap Continue and finish checking out with your payment and shipping details.

That's it! We'll keep updating this story when new vendors begin to sell AirTags. For more details about the Apple event, here's everything the giant tech company announced. Plus, check out the iMac's bright new colors and the Apple iPad Pro update.