AEW

Unlike WWE, AEW only has four pay-per-view events a year. Sometimes, however, less can lead to more -- because AEW Revolution on Sunday has a stacked card. The main event will see Adam Page defend his AEW Championship against Adam Cole, but there are several bouts on the card with more buzz than the Clash of the Adams.

First, there's the Dog Collar match between CM Punk and MJF. Both have done incredible work building the match up with promos, plus their stellar match on Dynamite a few weeks back, and the conclusion is sure to be bloody. Then there's Bryan Danielson versus Jon Moxley, an almost guaranteed instant classic. Eddie Kingston, who was arguably in the best match of AEW's last PPV, takes on Chris Jericho in a bout that looks to be the first part of a long feud between the two.

And that says nothing of the contest for the Tag Team Championship, the Face of the Revolution Ladder match or Britt Baker's bout with Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship.

AEW Revolution is a big show. Hopefully it ends on a better note than last year's show.

How to watch, start times

The main show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET Saturday, with a preshow starting an hour before that. For grappling fans in the UK, AEW Revolution's main show begins early Monday at 1 a.m. GMT (midnight Sunday preshow). Down Under, the show begins at midday AEDT (11 a.m. preshow).

AEW Revolution is available via PPV at $50, but it's also available on streaming services. If you're in the US, it'll be $50 through Bleacker Report. You can watch through the app or the website. In the UK and Australia, you'll instead watch it through Fite TV, where it costs $20 (£14, AU$25).

AEW Revolution's full card