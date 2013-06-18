Add particular Preference Panes to your Mac's Dock

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Getting to a particular Preference Pane on a Mac is a two-step process. You must first open up System Preferences (via the Dock or Spotlight) before opening one of the preferences contained within. With free Mac app Preferences Quick Launch, you can shorten this process to one simple step. It lets you drag individual Preference Panes to your Dock or Launchpad, where you can access each directly.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

After downloading Preference Quick Launch, unzipping it, and moving it to your Applications folder, open it to reveal 27 applications, each of which opens a Preference Pane. You can drag any of these apps to the Dock or Launchpad for quick access to the one or two or handful of Preference Panes you access most regularly.

Preferences Quick Launch was built for Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion.

(Via Lifehacker, Source: Mactuts+)