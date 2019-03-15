ACC tournament 2019 schedule: How to watch NCAA basketball games without cable

SL/Getty Images

Before the big March Madness tourney starting later this month, there's a slate of conference championships happening this week. One of the first up is the 2019 ACC tournament.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is home to some of the biggest powers in college basketball, starting with the Duke Blue Devils. Zion Williamson returned to the court from injury on Thursday and led Duke to a first-round win over Syracuse with 29 points and shooting a perfect 13-13 from the floor. Next up for Duke is rival North Carolina in the semifinals on Friday. Virginia takes on Florida State in the other semifinal game on Friday. The ACC tournament wraps up Saturday March 16, leading up to March Madness Selection Sunday March 17.

So how can you polish up your bracketology and watch all that ACC action this year? It's all on ESPN and ESPN 2, and thanks to live TV streaming services, you can watch even if don't have a cable subscription. Here's how.

When are the ACC tournament games on?

Four teams remain.

March 15: Semifinals

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 4 Florida State at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Duke at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

March 16: Championship

Virginia/FSU vs. UNC/Duke at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

How can I watch the games live?

Just about every cable and satellite service has ESPN and ESPN 2, but if you don't have cable, you can use a TV streaming service to watch live. Every major service except for Sling Blue and FuboTV carries both.

First, some notes on live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV ( ) , Apple TV and Chromecast

, Apple TV and You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones and tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch the tournament and then cancel.

Sling TV Orange ($25) Sling TV costs $25 a month for Sling Orange, which includes ESPN and ESPN2. It's also running a special right how that gives gives you the first three months for $15 each. See at Sling TV

YouTube TV ($40) YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. See at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue ($45) PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes ESPN and ESPN2. See at PlayStation Vue

DirectTV Now ($50) Following a price hike, DirecTV Now's cheapest package is now the $50-a-month Plus, which includes ESPN and ESPN2. See at DirecTV Now

