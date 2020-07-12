Google

Google Home fans, get ready. You're looking at the entirely new Nest-branded smart speaker headed to you for 2020. After being spotted at the FCC with the name GXCA6, Android Police and others got hold of an official Google photo. Google has independently confirmed with CNET that this is indeed an upcoming Google device.

Unfortunately, the FCC filing doesn't have many details and Google didn't provide us with any specifics, so everything below is speculation from regulatory documents. The timing makes sense -- remember, we got a new Nest Mini last year, with sound improvements and other incremental updates.

Google Home Tips All the latest Google news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

The speaker in question has also been documented with a Japanese regulator, spotted by Twitter account Android TV Guide, and that database offers a few more hints at just what we might be getting.

Recently certified by the FCC, here is our first look at GXCA6, the new @Google Nest Speaker, replacing the original Google Home. 😁 pic.twitter.com/Ltp1quPFqc — Android TV Guide (@androidtv_rumor) July 9, 2020

What is this new Google device?

The speaker is referred to as an "interactive media streaming device," which sounds like a fancy way of saying "smart speaker." Included file photos show it has the familiar fabric covering of past speakers, but a much different profile. This fabric wraps all the way around the device, suggesting that it might stand vertically when in use -- Google's official photo corroborates that, too.

In the tweet, a photo beside a ruler indicates that the speaker is about 8.7 inches (220mm) long, making it quite tall for the smart speaker line, and about 5.9 inches (150mm) wide.

Documentation also confirms that there will be Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, and a 30-watt DC power supply. There's still no apparent USB-C port or auxiliary input. Other features are familiar, like the silicone base and the G logo halfway up the back of the speaker. A mute switch is also visible in the photos.

Telecommunications Bureau of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan

How does it fit into the Google Nest lineup?

It's been four years since the first Google Home smart speaker, and we've seen several since then, including the Home Mini, Nest Mini and Home Max, as well as the emergence of smart displays such as the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. We're also expecting an Android TV dongle from Google this year, reportedly code-named Sabrina.

When will this new Google Nest go on sale?

We don't have specifics, but we can piece together some clues. In addition to the official Google photo up top, Google also offered up this sneak peek of "what the Nest team is working on from home." Check it out:

Looks like the @googlenest team really is working on a new speaker! pic.twitter.com/BLU3co8ylW — Molly Price (@MrsMollyPrice) July 10, 2020

Ordinarily, we could expect to see a new speaker at Google's annual I/O developer conference, typically held in May. Since it was canceled due to the coronavirus, it's anyone's guess when Google launches the new speaker. The fact that an official marketing photo exists suggests we could get more details soon, perhaps with an official announcement in the fall, when we also expect Android 11 for phones.

How much could Google's new Nest Home cost?

Our educated guess is that this could be one of the more expensive Google speakers, considering its size. The Nest Mini retails for $49 (although Google regularly discounts the diminutive smart speaker, and companies like Spotify often give it away for free with a premium subscription), so we expect it'll cost more than that. The original Google Home speaker is no longer available at the Google Store, but when it was it retailed for $99 (although it, too, could occasionally be had at a discount).

It's probably not much of a leap to assume this new speaker is intended to replace the original, so we'd be surprised if Google set it too far off from that $99 price point but not at the level of the Nest Hub Max, which has a screen and retails for $229.

Whether you're new to the Google Home ecosystem or an early adopter, these 32 tips will help you get the most from your smart speaker. Also check out the best Google Home feature hiding in plain sight. Here's another often overlooked advantage: Google Assistant can figure out math problems for you, too.