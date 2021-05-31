A major Windows 10 update is on the way. Here's what to know

Sarah Tew/CNET

Microsoft may have only just rolled out the latest version of the Windows 10 operating system, the Windows 10 May 2021 update (also known as version 21H1), but we're already looking ahead to big changes the tech giant has planned for an upcoming release.

At the Microsoft Build developer's conference on May 25, CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft was planning "one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade," confirming rumors about a major redesign on the horizon for the 1.3 billion users of the OS in 2021.

Here's what we know so far about the next major Windows 10 update, including potential release dates, new features and more. This story will be updated as we learn more.

What new features will the new Windows 10 redesign include?

The update, reportedly code-named Sun Valley, could bring a redesigned Start menu, Action Center, File Explorer and Taskbar, with a more modern look and new features, according to a Windows Central report.

Another factor: Microsoft said that its Windows 10X OS designed for dual-screen devices like the Surface Duo and the Surface Neo will not actually be released. Instead, Microsoft will build parts of that technology into other parts of Windows and products from the company, according to a May 18 blog post.

The Windows Central report said that it's likely some of the feature updates will be based on the same experiences found in Windows 10X, but customized for desktop.

Microsoft

When will Microsoft release the next version of Windows 10?

We won't know exactly when the next Windows 10 update will arrive until Microsoft formally announces it. But CNET's sister site ZDNet reported that it's targeted for the second half of the year, while Windows Central reported that it will arrive around the holiday season. At the Microsoft Build conference on May 25, Nadella said that Microsoft plans to unveil the new version "very soon."

Microsoft said it did not have any further information to share at this time.

Would the new update potentially be called Windows 11?

With the release of Windows 10 back in 2015, Microsoft was clear that this would be "the last version of Windows" -- so it's unlikely that it would be called Windows 11. However, we don't know if this bigger update will get some sort of moniker. Nadella called it "the next generation of Windows" in his keynote speech at Microsoft Build. Naturally, we won't know for sure until Microsoft formally announces the update.

For more, check out everything to know about the most recent Windows 10 May 2021 update, the best Windows 10 hidden features we've found, and six simple security changes all Windows 10 users need to make.