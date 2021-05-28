8K receiver video fix: Do this if you own a Yamaha, Denon or Marantz

Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Recent 8K-compatible AV receivers from Yamaha, Denon and Marantz will need additional hardware fixes for a bug preventing them from displaying highest-quality video. Currently these models are unable to display video with a 4K resolution and 120Hz frame rate.

Yamaha has announced that owners of its early 8K receivers, including the V6A, will need to replace an internal HDMI mainboard if they plan on connecting an Xbox Series X or Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card. Yamaha says that PlayStation 5 video playback isn't an issue (unlike for Denon, see below). Yamaha says that affected users should register their devices and the company will advise customers of the next steps here in summer.

Meanwhile, owners of new 2020 and 2021 8K-compatible Marantz and Denon receivers can request a free hardware dongle that's designed to fix problems with 4K/120Hz video playback. Denon's external SPK618 HDMI adapter remedies compatibility problems with the PS5, Xbox Series gaming consoles and graphics cards. Denon users can sign up for the adapter here and Marantz owners can sign up here.

Another workaround for owners of all of the below models is to connect the gaming console directly to the compatible TV and then use HDMI eARC to feed the receiver.

Affected 8K-compatible receivers Brand Model numbers Denon AVR-A110, AVR-X4700H, AVR-X3700H, AVR-X2700H, AVR-S960H Marantz SR8015, SR7015, SR6015, SR5015, NR1711 Yamaha RX-V4A, RX-V6A, RX-A2A, TSR-70

Most 4K TVs and receivers are able to handle signals at 60Hz but the latest sources can offer 120Hz for smoother motion. However, gamers would encounter a black screen when connecting these sources to a TV via these receivers at 4K/120Hz. According to one report, the problem is a result of a Panasonic-sourced chipset used for the 8K video sections in affected receiver models.

None of the companies has yet advised when the on-sale models will be fixed, especially in the case of Yamaha, and so we would advise holding off on buying one of these receivers for now.

Update, May 27: Adds new information from Yamaha.