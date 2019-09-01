11 ways to have fun with Google when you're bored out of your mind

Chris Monroe/CNET

We've all been there: You've scrolled through social media for the 20th time, it's too hot or cold to go outside and somehow you've lost the TV remote again. But it's not all hopeless. If you're in need of some entertainment and you happen to own a Google Home ( ), there are dozens of games perfect for passing the time.

Here are a few we found that'll help pass a rainy afternoon alone or keep a party interesting:

Quick games

"Hey, Google, talk to Did Thanos Kill Me" might poke a sore spot if you're not over Avengers: Endgame. It's more of an Easter egg. Google will tell you whether or not you survived the snap heard round the world.

might poke a sore spot if you're not over Avengers: Endgame. It's more of an Easter egg. Google will tell you whether or not you survived the snap heard round the world. Big Bang Theory fans should try, "Hey, Google, I want to speak to Lizard Spock about a challenge ." Instead of Rock-Paper-Scissors, you get to play Sheldon Cooper's Rock-Paper-Scissors-Lizard-Spock against Google Assistant.

." Instead of Rock-Paper-Scissors, you get to play Sheldon Cooper's Rock-Paper-Scissors-Lizard-Spock against Google Assistant. Harry Potter fans can get sorted into their Hogwarts house by saying, "Hey, Google, talk to the wizard world."

Party games

Trivia nights are a great way to spend a Friday out, but if you don't feel like leaving the house, you can still test your knowledge. You can preface any of the names of these trivia games with, "Hey, Google, talk to..." and test your pop culture knowledge with Friends Ultimate Quiz Show, Dunder Mifflin Trivia and Stranger Things TV Series Quiz. Or see what you remember from movies with Harry Potter Quiz or The Ultimate Avengers Trivia. If you're interested in more traditional trivia, just say, "Hey, Google, talk to Trivia Crack."

Mystery games

If you're into stories or a longer game, Google has several choose-your-own-adventure games that might pique your interest. If you fancy yourself an armchair sleuth, say, "Hey, Google, talk to Sherlock Mysteries." Or, if you're antsy for Halloween, say, "Hey, Google, talk to Haunted Diaries." Some creepy ambient music and voices accompany the spooky tale. The story is a little choppy in some places.

I found the longer games were best played through the Google Home app, so I could read the text and better understand what was happening.