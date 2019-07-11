Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime Day starts next Monday, July 15, opening up a 48-hour tornado of deals. If you're not a Prime member yet, you can still shop these specials by signing up or trying it out for free for 30 days -- plus you'll gain access to loads of Prime benefits.

We're still a few days away from the big midsummer sale event, and while some good deals have already begun, there are some things you can do to get the best deals for you and your family. Here are some ways to make sure you're a pro at using Amazon before Prime Day.

Use Alexa to help you shop

Alexa can do your Amazon shopping for you on your command. You can say, "Alexa, find me Amazon Prime Day deals." Alexa will let you know what the deals are and ask you if you want to buy the item or move on to the next deal. Don't forget to ask Alexa what's in your shopping cart before you check out (because who knows what you threw in there on a whim).

Ian Knighton/CNET

Check the price history before buying

Make sure you're actually getting the best deal by checking the price history on the item you're thinking about buying. You can use a site like Camelcamelcamel or Keepa to track the price history of any item you're looking to buy. The sites will even alert you when the price drops. You can also check PriceBlink to see if the prices are cheaper at another store.

Get on the waitlist



It's typical that a popular item with a nice sales tag will go into shopping carts quickly. However, shoppers are given 15 minutes to check out, and if they haven't in that time, the item will be removed from their carts. In order to secure your spot in line for the next available item, you'll need to join the waitlist group. While you're waiting, keep checking back to see if the item has become available.

You can also sign up for alerts on Amazon so you don't miss any Prime Day deals.

Angela Lang/CNET

Share your Prime benefits

There's no need to pay full price for multiple Prime accounts in your household if someone already has one. You can share with one other adult and you can even give your kids access (the kids will need your permission for any purchases). You'll share the same benefits, like free next-day or two-day shipping and Prime video streaming.

Amazon

Use the 30-day free trial

If you only want to use Amazon for the Prime Day deals, then sign up for the 30-day free trial. You'll have the same benefits as paying Prime users for the entire trial period. You can always cancel after Prime Day is over to avoid membership charges -- set a calendar reminder if you plan on canceling.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything you need to know

Get a student or Medicaid discount



If you're a student or have Medicaid, you can get a discount on Amazon Prime. So instead of paying $13 each month, you'll pay $6. You'll need to confirm your eligibility by sending in the proper documentation. If you're a student, you can scan a copy of your transcript or student ID. For the Medicaid discount, you'll enter your EBT number and send an image of the card -- or send in your Medicaid documentation.

Consider the Amazon credit card



Sign up for Amazon's credit card if you make a large purchase. You can earn 5% cash back on an Amazon purchase, but you'll also need a Prime membership. There's no annual credit card fee, and the earning cap is limitless.

Amazon

Skip the two-day shipping

Amazon offers you rewards if you opt for free no-rush shipping at checkout instead of the standard two-day shipping. After you add an eligible item to your cart, you'll see the shipping options, like one-day delivery, Amazon Day Delivery and no-rush shipping. The rewards will vary, depending on the item you've selected. You can redeem your rewards on digital items, like music, e-books and apps.

For more on Amazon Prime Day 2019, here's how to find the best deals on kitchen tools and appliances, TVs and media streamers and gaming gear.

Originally published June 29, 2019.

Update, July 11: Adds more tips.