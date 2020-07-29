7 hidden Android features that will blow your mind. Here's how to use them

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Despite all the differences in hardware and software design among phones such as the OnePlus Nord, Samsung's Galaxy S20 or TCL's new 10 Series phones, the core experience is nearly the same. They're all powered by Android, after all, and have the same features -- a few of which are hidden.

Take split-screen apps as an example. Using two apps at the same time is not only something iPhone users can only dream about, but it's also downright useful and built into your Android phone -- you just have to know where to look. One of my favorite hidden features is called Smart Lock, a tool that keeps my phone unlocked when I'm at home, then reverts back to requiring my fingerprint or PIN code the moment I leave. It's convenient and it allows me to keep my phone secure when I'm not at home.

Keep in mind, all of the features below may not look or work exactly the same on every phone, and that's because different Android device manufacturers like to use unique interfaces. My advice? Use the search bar at the top of the Settings app if you're struggling to find a feature.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

1. Quiet the notifications that can wait

Tired of every single notification causing your phone to bleep or boop? Tell your Android phone when you want an app to give silent alerts by long-pressing on the alert until you trigger a prompt, asking if you want the notification to be marked as an Alert or Silent.

Alert will allow the apps' notifications to play sounds and show up on the lock screen, while Silent will mute the alert, but still make it visible in your notification tray.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

2. Add captions to any video or podcast

Live Caption is an impressive, yet relatively new feature that's slowly making its way to more devices. When active, it adds real-time captions to any video, podcast or voice note on your phone. It doesn't matter if the video you're watching is muted -- Live Caption will still transcribe it for you.

Since it was first announced last year, Google has expanded its Live Caption feature beyond the Pixel phone lineup to included Samsung's Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 8 series. There isn't an official list of supported devices, as far as I can tell, and your phone will have to be running Android 10 in order for it to work.

To turn on Live Caption (or check if your phone is supported), open the Settings app and search for Live Caption. The Live Caption toggle is in a different place on the Pixel 4, Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 ( ).

After turning on Live Caption, anytime you begin playing a video -- even if you leave the volume turned off -- a small black box will show up on your screen, including real-time dictation of whatever's being said.

It's really well done and a feature that every phone should have, not just Android. You can learn more about the feature, including how to limit profanity, and how to use it in our complete guide.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

3. Use two apps at the same time

One of my favorite features in Android is being able to have two apps on the screen at the same time. It's handy when I'm looking at a Google Doc and sending an email, or when I'm looking up a recipe and sending the ingredient list in Messages. But it's not entirely clear how to get apps in split-screen mode.

Tap on the app switcher button, or if you're using Android 10 gestures, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to enter the multitasking view and tap on the app icon at the top of an app's card or thumbnail followed by Split Screen. The first app will slide to the top of the screen, and the multitasking view will take up the bottom section of your screen. Either select another app from the multitasking view or launch an app from your homescreen or app drawer. Not every app will support split screen mode, and the only way I can figure out to tell if an app lacks support is to simply try opening it in split screen.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

4. Watch a video and use an app simultaneously

Along the same idea of split-screen apps is Android's Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature. Using it could not be simpler, you just have to know it's there.

I like to watch my favorite Twitch streamers while I browse Reddit or check my emails. To trigger PiP, start watching a video and then go back to the home screen. Really, it's that easy. Once you leave the app, if it supports PiP mode, the video will show up as a small window on your phone's screen. You can drag it around, resize or close it.

To view a list of apps installed on your phone that support this feature, open the Settings app, and go to Apps & Notifications > Special app access > Picture-in-picture. This is also where you can go to disable PiP for an app. For example, if you don't want Google Maps continuing to show you turn-by-turn directions after you've left it, and rather the app completely shut down.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

5. Use Smart Lock to keep your phone unlocked when you're home

One of my favorite hidden features can keep you from having to enter your PIN or scan your fingerprint whenever you're home or at work. You can set it to keep your phone unlocked when you're in a specific location. You can also set it to keep the phone unlocked when it detects you're active, like when you're walking around while holding the phone pressed to your face or speaking over Bluetooth on wireless headphones.

Open Settings > Security > Smart Lock and enter your PIN code when prompted. From there, you can pick which aspect of Smart Unlock you want to use and when.

Just keep in mind that if you have Smart Lock set to keep your phone unlocked at home, that means anyone you live with will be able to get into it.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

6. Recover accidentally cleared notifications

Ever tap the button to clear your notification tray, only to notice an alert you needed to read at the last second? I know I have. Thankfully, there's a hidden Notification Log that will show you a running tally of every alert and notification you've received for the past few days. The only way to access it is through a home screen widget.

Long-press on any empty spot on your screen, then select Widgets from the menu. Find the Settings option, then select Notification Log. The next time you miss an alert, tap the widget, and you'll see a list of all of your alerts.

If your phone doesn't have a Notification Log, give the Unnotification app a try.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

7. Quickly share your Wi-Fi network creds with friends



Giving your Wi-Fi network password to a friend or family member can be a hassle, especially if it's a long, complex series of numbers and letters. Or you may be hesitant to hand over your credentials because it's a password you use somewhere else -- I get it. Granted, having people over or visiting a friend's home is something most of us are avoiding right now, but as stay-at-home orders begin to lift, and things begin to return to normal, it's sure to come in handy.

Thankfully, with Android 10 you can display a QR code on your phone's screen that will allow anyone who scans it to connect to your Wi-Fi network.

You can scan or create a QR code on your device by opening the Settings app and selecting Network > Wi-Fi. If you're sharing your network credentials, tap on the network name and then Share. If you're connecting to a Wi-Fi network, tap on the QR Code icon next to Add Network.

This feature also comes in handy if you're setting up a new phone and don't want to go through the process of copying your password.

Now that you've mastered Android's hidden features, make sure you're completely acquainted with Android 10's features, like new privacy settings and a dedicated dark mode, and check out some of the Android 11 features we're looking forward to the most.