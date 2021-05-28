6 great deals for $50 or less today: Roku Streaming Stick Plus, JBL Go 3 and more

With Amazon Prime Day approaching sometime in June (the dates are still TBD), we've been on the hunt to find deals. We've found some prices so low they're matching earlier Prime Day or Black Friday prices. To that end, we've gathered up some of our favorite items available for under $50 right now, from a Roku Streaming Stick Plus on sale for $39 to the JBL Go 3 near its everyday low price at $40. Just note that many of these prices could go even lower once Prime Day officially hits -- that's especially true of Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick and Fire tablet. For more, check out these 10 amazing deals we expect to see on Prime Day.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is sitting at $10 off right now. It's neck and neck with the newer Roku Express 4K Plus (currently $40) as our favorite video streamer right now. Both units offer 4K resolution with HDR support and a remote that controls your TV's volume and power.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're not a Roku fan, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is $10 off right now. Using the streaming device, you can gain access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 Plus. The remote has Alexa built in so you can easily ask it to open Hulu, Disney Plus, Netflix and tons of other streaming services.

David Carnoy/CNET Need a waterproof wireless speaker in time for summer? The JBL Go 3 is just $40 and delivers up to five hours of playtime on a single charge. It sounds good for its tiny size, too.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Fire 7 tablet is priced at $50 and has 16GB of storage. It comes in black, plum, sage and twilight blue colors. It has a 7-inch IPS display and you get up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video and listening to music. The Fire 7 has Alexa built-in.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's new AirTags can help iPhone owners keep track of important items -- like a purse or backpack -- using the Find My app. If you lose an item, you can put it in Lost Mode so that you're notified if another Apple device user locates your item.