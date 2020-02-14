James Martin/CNET

You've been using your Amazon Echo ( ) for the basics, like turning on the TV or playing music, but now it's time to kick it up a notch. While yes, automating your home is one of the best uses for your Echo (other than setting alarms and timers), it's also nice to use it when you want to be entertained.

Alexa can amuse you with jokes, stories and interesting trivia -- and you don't even have to enable extra skills. For example, Alexa can tell you Star Wars jokes, yo mama jokes and even some interesting trivia facts.

Here's a list of questions you can ask Alexa to beat boredom, and even crack a smile.

DO MORE WITH ALEXA Get the best Amazon tips delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

Jokes

Alexa will tell you a joke if you simply ask it to -- just say "Alexa, tell me a joke." However, you can ask more specific questions for a good laugh, too.

Alexa, can you tell me a "yo mama" joke?



Alexa, what happens if you step on a Lego?

Alexa, do aliens exist?

Alexa, I've got 99 problems.

Alexa, how was your day?



Alexa, what is the value of pi?



Alexa, is your refrigerator running?



Alexa, why is six afraid of seven?



Alexa, do you have any pets?



Alexa, do you believe in ghosts?

Alexa, are you blue?



Alexa, why did the chicken cross the road?



Alexa, how much do you weigh?



Alexa, can you give me some money?



Alexa, my name is Inigo Montoya.



Alexa, do you know Siri?



Alexa, I am your father.



Alexa, do you know the muffin man?



Alexa, how old are you?



Alexa, testing 1, 2, 3.



Alexa, what do you want to be when you grow up?



Alexa, are we in the Matrix?



Alexa, surely you can't be serious?



Alexa, where is Chuck Norris?



Alexa, do you like pizza?



Alexa, can you sing in autotune?



Alexa, do you love me?



Alexa, give me a kiss.



Alexa, what do you want to be when you grow up?



Alexa, what's your favorite color?



Alexa, will you marry me?



Alexa, can you tell me a Star Wars joke?



Alexa, can you talk like Yoda?

Alexa, can you rap?

Alexa, who is on first?

Alexa, winter is coming.

Alexa, beam me up.



Trivia

Alexa's not only chock full of jokes, but it also knows tons of trivia. Here are some questions to ask.

Alexa, can you give me a random fact?

Alexa, can you tell me a movie fact?

Alexa, what are some interesting history facts?

Alexa, what are some interesting sports facts?

Alexa, what are some facts about the US government?

Now playing: Watch this: Kids try to stump Alexa

Entertain the kids

If your kids always seem to say they're bored, let Alexa entertain them for hours with these fun questions.

Alexa, can you entertain me?

Alexa, can you meow?



Alexa, can you bark?

Alexa, can we play an animal game?

Alexa, can you tell me a story?



Alexa, who stole the cookie from the cookie jar?

Alexa, do you like green eggs and ham?



Alexa, can you read me a Kindle book? (She'll read you the last book you downloaded to your account.)

Got any fun questions you've asked Alexa? Let us know in the comments. Also, if you want even more questions you can ask your Amazon Echo, check out our full list of Alexa commands, five surprising ways Amazon Echo can distract you when you're bored to tears and 10 weirdest things you can make Amazon Echo do.

Originally published last year. Updated with new information.