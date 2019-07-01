5 smoking-hot grill deals for the 4th of July

Matt Elliott/CNET

Limping along again this summer with an old grill that is slowly falling apart? This is a good week to pick up its replacement (or give your current grill a thorough cleaning). There are a number of gas and charcoal grill discounts this week -- including a couple that made CNET's best grills list -- so you can host a proper Fourth of July BBQ.

Dyna-Glo 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill: $273 (save $68) Best overall grill This four-burner gas grill from Dyna-Glo came out on top of CNET Smart Home's grueling grill testing that required 12 racks of ribs, 18 whole chickens and 96 burgers. It outperformed competitors from Weber, Char-Broil and KitchenAid to become the top pick for the summer grilling season. $273.00 at Home Depot

Smart Space Living 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill: $215 (save $24) Best for Low & Slow Chris Monroe/CNET Dyna-Glo's three-burner model is also a winner. It's CNET's top pick for low-and-slow cooking, in large part by repeatedly winning the rib taste test. It's great for someone who wants the easy indirect heat option of a three-burner grill without any extra bulk. $215.00 at Home Depot

Char-Griller Duo Black Dual-Function Combo Grill: $279 (save $49) Best of both worlds Lowe's This grill offers the best of both worlds: the convenience of gas grill with the better performance and improved flavor of charcoal. One one side, you get a three-burner gas grill. On the other, a charcoal setup that can deliver a smokier flavor and a better char to your food. $279.00 at Lowe's

Dyna-Glo Heavy-Duty Compact Charcoal Grill: $175 (save $72) Best if you are short on outdoor space Walmart This compact charcoal grill features an adjustable charcoal tray and a smoke stack with an adjustable flue so you can regulate the temperature. You may feel a bit squeezed by the 405 square inches of cooking area if you are trying to cook low and slow with indirect heat, but there is a warming rack that lets you move ribs and large pieces of meat farther away from the charcoal. $175.00 at Walmart

Weber Original Kettle Premium 26-Inch Charcoal Grill: $329 My personal pick Matt Elliott/CNET This oversized Weber grill makes the list even though you won't find it for less than its usual price of $329. For one, it's the grill I use and I can't recommend it highly enough. It's bigger than Weber's standard 22-inch kettle, which lets you cook more easily for large groups of people and provides more room for smoking meats with indirect heat. For another, Amazon includes expert assembly for free, which will save you a couple hours of work and frustration. $329.00 at Amazon