5 best ways to use Amazon Echo in the kitchen

You've used your Amazon Echo for kitchen basics, from setting hands-free timers to listening to music while cooking. But there are so many other ways Alexa can take your cooking experience to the next level.

Alexa can help you figure out how many calories are in the dish you're making, for example, and can also help with conversions if you need to double a recipe, or convert ounces and grams.

Note that if you have your Echo speaker in your kitchen, you should keep it away from the sink to avoid getting it wet and ruining it. Here are the best ways to use your Amazon Echo in the kitchen.

Alexa can help you count calories

Curious about how many calories are in each ingredient you're using to make your famous guacamole? Alexa can help provide you with calorie information. For example, you can ask, "Alexa, how many calories are in an avocado?" The voice assistant will then respond with the number of calories in the food you're inquiring about.

Ask Alexa what you should cook tonight

Indecisive? Alexa can help you decide what you want to make for dinner. To get started ask, "Alexa, what should I cook tonight?" The voice assistant will then ask if you'd like to start the recipe, send it to your phone or hear the next recipe.

If you choose to hear the next recipe, Alexa will ask for a specific ingredient it can search, such as chicken. Once you decide on a recipe, Alexa will let you know the ingredients you'll need and will provide you with step-by-step instructions. To hear a step again, say, "Alexa, repeat," or move on by saying, "Alexa, next step."

Get conversions quickly

Whether you're doubling up on a recipe, or you need to know specific measurements, Alexa can help. For example, you can ask, "Alexa, how many ounces in one pound?" That can come in handy for splitting a meal for five people into ounces.

You can also ask, "Alexa, how many tablespoons are in a cup?" or, "Alexa, how many ounces are in a tablespoon?" if a recipe calls for 2 ounces of water, say.

Add items to your grocery list

You don't always have time to write down items you're missing in the fridge or pantry. But you can quickly say, "Alexa, add milk to my grocery list," before heading out the door. Then when you're at the grocery store, you can check your list by opening the Alexa app on your phone.

To get started, open the app and tap More > Lists & Notes, then select Grocery from the list options. After you've grabbed the items you need off the shelves, you can individually check them off the list. To completely remove them, swipe left on the grocery item and select Delete.

Use Alexa to control your appliances

Alexa can control your compatible small appliances, such as your coffee maker and slow cooker. You'll either need a Wi-Fi-compatible appliance or a smart plug or switch. If your appliance has Wi-Fi built-in, you can connect it to your Echo device. If you have smart plugs, connect them to your Amazon Echo and plug in your small appliances to make them smarter.

To activate the devices with your voice, you can say, "Alexa, start brewing coffee," or, "Alexa, turn off the slow cooker."

Want more information on what Alexa can do around the house? Here are three best uses for Amazon Echo in your bedroom, the best rooms in your house to place your Echo speaker and three Amazon Echo security features to turn on when you leave the house.