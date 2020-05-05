4 worst places to put your Amazon Echo in your house

Sarah Tew/CNET

Your Amazon Echo comes equipped with all the information you need to set it up -- except telling you the best and safest areas in your house to place the smart speaker. You're probably thinking, "Does it really matter where I put it as long as I can speak to Alexa from most areas in my house?" Our answer is yes.

Placing your Alexa device in certain areas of your house could risk your privacy, security or even damage your Echo.

For example, did you know intruders can access your smart speaker from outside if it's placed too close to a window? We're here to tell you where you shouldn't place your Echo speaker and the best spots for it. Read on for more information.

Near a toilet

Placing an Echo near your toilet is gross. Think of all the germs that linger around that area -- even in super clean bathrooms. However, if you must have an Echo speaker in your bathroom (and OK, we do see the appeal), try placing it as far away from the toilet as possible.

If you can, mount it on a wall with a sticky strip or a nail. Just make sure it's secure so it doesn't fall and remember to place it near an outlet so you can plug it in. Also, keep it away from the bathtub (duh!). You wouldn't want to fry your speaker, or you.

On a sink

If you're trying to drown out the sounds of Alexa's voice, then, by all means, place your expensive Echo on a sink. However, if you want to keep it intact, never place it anywhere near water.

You don't want to risk your kitchen water sprayer going haywire and soaking your Echo's speaker. Instead, place it on a different counter that doesn't have a sink, like an island, or tuck it into a corner where it's farther from splattering spaghetti sauce and water spray. It'll stay cleaner and might sound better, too.

By a window

Keep your smart speaker away from all the windows in your house. Not only does it give anyone from the outside access your Echo, but they'll potentially have access to your other smart home devices. For example, if your car is connected to your smart speaker, someone may be able to unlock and start it.

Also, with the recent laser hacks on smart speakers that tricks Alexa into performing commands, it's important to keep your Echo's mic out of sight from a window. Fortunately, there haven't been any confirmed cases of this, but according to researchers, it's possible. But if someone can see your device through the window, it's time to move it or barricade it because that leaves your device exposed. For example, someone could buy something online using your smart speaker.

Under your TV

How many commercials are out there that say "Alexa, play…" and then activate your Echo? Or even if the TV says anything remotely that sounds like "Alexa," take a guess at what's going to activate.

Not only does this interrupt the show you're watching, but it also starts recording what's said after the command. So if you're having a private conversation and Alexa kicks on, you're risking your privacy. Placing it on a side table makes more sense and is more likely to keep the voice assistant quiet until you make a command.

Where to place your Echo

In the corner of your living room (away from windows, of course)

A place where it's easily visible for you, so you can see when the light ring lights up

On your bedside table

On the edge of your kitchen counter -- far, far away from your sink

On a mantle or shelf

Mounted on a wall that's not facing a window

