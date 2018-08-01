Verizon

Late last week, Verizon rolled out a rather surprising new option: Four lines of prepaid service for $100. That's an unusually competitive move on the part of the Big Four carrier, one that brings it closer to the multi-line discounts offered by AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint.

It also directly lines up with MVNOs Cricket Wireless and MetroPCS: Both carriers also have family-friendly 4-line plans for $100 per month. As a longtime Cricket subscriber myself and a perennial fan of saving money on cell service, I wanted to see how Verizon's bundle compared. So let's take a look at what $100 buys you from these three carriers.

(Quick note: All the plans require signing up for auto-pay.)

Cricket Wireless

Network: AT&T (GSM)



AT&T (GSM) Taxes and fees included: Yes



Yes Voice and text: Unlimited



Unlimited Data: Unlimited (5GB LTE)



Unlimited (5GB LTE) Speed cap: 8Mbps LTE/4Mbps 4G



8Mbps LTE/4Mbps 4G Mobile hotspot included: No (available for $10/month but requires an unlimited plan)



No (available for $10/month but requires an unlimited plan) Video streaming: 480p (HD option available at no extra charge)



480p (HD option available at no extra charge) International calls/texts: Extra charge

MetroPCS

Network: T-Mobile (GSM)



T-Mobile (GSM) Taxes and fees included: Yes



Yes Voice and text: Unlimited



Unlimited Data: Unlimited LTE



Unlimited LTE Speed cap: No



No Mobile hotspot included: No



No Video streaming: 480p (HD option at extra charge)



480p (HD option at extra charge) International calls/texts: Extra charge

Verizon

Network: Verizon (CDMA)



Verizon (CDMA) Taxes and fees included: No



No Voice and text: Unlimited



Unlimited Data: Unlimited (3GB LTE)



Unlimited (3GB LTE) Speed cap: No



No Mobile hotspot included: Yes



Yes Video streaming: 480p



480p International calls/texts: Unlimited calls to Canada/Mexico; unlimited texting to 200+ countries



The verdict

Four unlimited lines for $100 -- that's a pretty sweet deal, even if it means accepting a few minor limitations. The big "gotcha" in Verizon's plan: Each line gets just 3GB of high-speed data. Cricket gives you 5GB, while MetroPCS puts no cap on it (aside from the usual "speeds may be throttled if you exceed 35GB").

However, Verizon offers mobile hotspot, something that's not included with the Cricket or MetroPCS plans. You also get to call Canada and Mexico and text internationally.

Perhaps the biggest draw is Verizon's network coverage, which is widely regarded as the best of the Big Four. If that's more important to you than heaps of high-speed data, this plan may indeed appeal to the cash-conscious family.

What's more, if someone needs more than 3GB, you can bump up to 7GB for an extra $10 per month. And each additional 7GB line adds just $5 each. Of course, at that point you might want to look at T-Mobile's 4-line prepaid plan, which affords 10GB per line, mobile hotspot and international extras -- all for $120.

So. Many. Choices! But that's the beauty of the prepaid option: You can shop around and jump ship whenever you find a better deal somewhere else.