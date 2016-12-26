3 ways to get a better grip on your phone

Are you the happy owner of a new phone? If it has a bigger screen than you're accustomed to, you might be a little less happy once you discover how difficult it is to manage one-handed.

Indeed, back in the days of small screens, your thumb could probably reach all corners without much trouble. But today's 5- and 6-inch models just don't allow for thumb-powered operation -- not without a little help.

Fortunately, help is at hand, so to speak. There are at least three products designed to give you a better grip on your phone, to give you hook-in holders for your fingers so your thumb is free to roam farther. This improved grip also makes it less likely your phone is going to fly out of your hand and have an unfortunate encounter with the pavement. I've also found it helps with selfie positioning and stability: no more uncomfortable "claw-hook" gripping.

There's a trade-off or two, usually in the form of reduced pocket-friendliness and increased dork-factor. But if you spend a big chunk of your day holding your phone, doesn't it make sense to hold it smarter and safer?

Lazy-Hands

Photo by Lazy-Hands

The Lazy-Hands is a finger-loop gripper thingie you stick to the back of your phone. (It's available for ereaders and tablets as well.) I'll be blunt: It's the dorkiest of the three options here, in part because it requires sticking some Velcro to the back of your phone.

(Personally, I'd never do that, but I would stick it to the back of an inexpensive case.)

If you leave the loops on full time, you'll sacrifice a little pocket-ability. If you remove them, now you've got an ugly black square of Velcro back there -- and loose loops that could easily get lost.

All that being said, this makes for the single most comfortable finger-powered phone grip I've ever tried. And if you squish the loops together a little bit, they can double as a kickstand. Lazy-Hands comes in a variety of styles, with the 2-loop versions priced at $9.99 (converted to £15, AU$25) plus shipping.

Ninja Loop

Photo by Loop

I've been a fan of the Ninja Loop for a long time, mostly because it solves my grip problems without adding any weight or bulk. Oh, yeah, and because it's all of five bucks (£8, AU$14 with shipping).

Which makes sense, because the Loop is little more than a strong strip of fabric. It works like this: You stick one end of the strap to the inside of your case, then feed it out the camera hole, down the back side and back in through any available opening in the bottom. The other end affixes to the inside of the case, same as the first.

These two ends rely on strong adhesive to provide the necessary tension, yet I had no trouble peeling up one end to adjust the fit -- and it left behind no residue. Then you just slip a couple fingers in between the strap and case and presto: a solid one-handed grip.

It comes in a variety of colors and styles, and you can even order custom designs. Yes, it's almost ridiculously simple, but it's also one of my favorite smartphone accessories.

Spigen Style Ring

Photo by Spigen

The Loop requires a case. The Lazy-Hands sort of does as well, unless you're okay with Velcro stuck to the back of your phone. No-go? Prefer to keep your phone "naked"?

Try a Spigen Style Ring. This is one of those picture-is-worth-a-thousand-words products, so I'm not going to bother with a lengthy description. Just see the photo to instantly understand how it works. The bottom line is the Spigen gives you an easier, safer one-handed grip for your phone.

But, wait, there's more. Unlike the Ninja Loop, the ring doubles as a kickstand -- nice for those who like to read or watch videos hands-free. It also comes with a hook-mount so you can hang your phone on, say, your dashboard. (It comes with an adhesive hook-mount for that very purpose.)

The downside, of course, is that your phone won't lie completely flat when you set it down.

The only real problem with the Ring is the price: $25 (converted to around £32, AU$55) when purchased directly from Spigen. But Amazon currently sells them for $15, a little more reasonable.

Have you found a one-handed grip option you like better than these? Name it in the comments!