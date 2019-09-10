235 Mac apps get the ax with Apple's next update. Here's how you find them on your rig

Sarah Tew/CNET

Macs everywhere will soon lose the ability to run hundreds of apps when they begin updating to the next version of Apple's software platform, called MacOS Catalina. Precisely 235 apps will go dark, according to Cult of Mac. That's because Apple will kill support for 32-bit apps and will run 64-bit apps only. Overall, this is a good thing because it means that apps will run faster and access more memory.

The move to 64-bit only apps for MacOS has been in the works for years, and Apple has been helping developers transition their 32-bit apps over to 64-bit. And as part of the transition, Apple last year started requiring all apps in the App Store to be 64-bit.

If you regularly update your apps or use ones just from the App Store, you'll most be fine. But if you're holding onto an old favorite that the developer isn't looking to update -- like Microsoft Office 11 for the Mac -- you'll want to start looking for replacements.

While you could skip the Catalina update and keep using the old software, we recommend updating your OS to stay on top of Apple's security patches. Remember, there's still a little time for developers to update their 32-bit apps to 64-bit, so you may not wind up losing them all.

Here's how to check which of your apps won't make the cut to Catalina.

Some of the apps that won't work with the Catalina update

Apple tools : iWork '09, Aperture, Apple DVD Player

: iWork '09, Aperture, Apple DVD Player Adobe CS5 apps : Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Lightroom, Acrobat and Premier Pro, Application Manager.



: Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Lightroom, Acrobat and Premier Pro, Application Manager. Microsoft Office 2011 apps : Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint.

: Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint. BBEdit tools: TextWrangler

How to check for 32-bit apps on your system

1. Click the Apple icon in the top left corner of your screen.

2. Select About This Mac.

3. Click System Report.

4. Scroll down to the Software section and click Applications.

5. On the right, you'll see a list of apps and a column labeled 64-Bit (Intel). If any of those apps have a No in that column, it means they're not 64-bit apps, so you'll need to update them or find a replacement before you get the MacOS Catalina update.

