2019 WWE Wrestlemania 35: Start time, how to watch, date, match card, WWE Network and more

WWE Wrestlemania 35 is on April 7! Here's every confirmed match and participant.

Kofi Kingston (pictured) will face Daniel Bryan for the WWE championship at Wrestlemania on April 7.

WWE Wrestlemania 35 happens on Sunday, April 7 in New Jersey. Wrestlemania 35 is the culmination of Wrestlemania season, which began in January at the Royal Rumble, and continued through Elimination Chamber and Fastlane in February and March, respectively. The biggest match on the card will be Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. We'll also see WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan defend his title against fan favorite, Kofi Kingston. Check out the specific start times as well as the current match card below.

Start times

WWE Wrestlemania 35 takes place in New Jersey on Sunday, April 7. The main card starts at 4 p.m. PT. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free for one month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. The Kickoff Show will likely start at 2 p.m. PT on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network.

Ronda Rousey.

Match card

  • Raw Women's Championship match: Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
  • WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston
  • Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins
  • Intercontinental Championship match: Finn Balor vs. Boddy Lashley 
  • United States Championship match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio
  • Women's Tag Team Championship match: Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. The IIconics
  • WWE Crusiserweight Championship match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese
  • Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Batista vs. Triple H (no holds barred match)
  • Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles
  • Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (falls count anywhere match)
  • Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
  • Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (entrants so far: Braun Strowman, Michael Che, Colin Jost)
  • Wrestlemania Women's Battle Royal (confirmed entrants so far: Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega)
This article originally posted on March 19

Last updated: March 29

