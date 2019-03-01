2019 NFL Combine Schedule: How to watch workouts and live results

Only the NFL can turn what amounts to a job interview into must-see TV.

Less than four weeks after the Super Bowl, the NFL kicks into gear again this week with the Scouting Combine, followed by free agency in March and the NFL Draft at the end of April. Rookie minicamps take place in May and before you know it, training camps open in July leading up to the start of the season in early September.

Hundreds of the best players from college football are in Indianapolis this week for the Combine, where they'll try to impress NFL coaches, scouts and executives to improve their draft stock. Draft prospects will run, jump, lift and throw their way through a series of drills in Lucas Oil Stadium -- home of the Indianapolis Colts -- so NFL teams can assess their abilities. Here are your options for watching the NFL Combine online.

NFL Combine broadcast schedule

The NFL Combine airs nearly in its entirety on the NFL Network each year, and this year it will air live on broadcast television for the first time.

Serious fans can watch 26 hours of live coverage on the NFL Network from Friday to Monday. More reasonable and well-balanced fans can watch a two-hour live show from Indianapolis on ABC on Saturday. And before ABC's coverage on Saturday, ESPN will stream a one-hour live show on Twitter, YouTube and the ESPN App.

Different position groups will take the field each day, starting with running backs and offensive linemen on Friday, followed by quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends on Saturday. Sunday features defensive linemen and linebackers, while defensive backs are the last group to go on Monday. From the 40-yard dash and the three-cone drill to the benchpress and the vertical jump, NFL teams will get a good sense of each athlete's speed, strength and agility with the Combine's various drills.

NFL Network

Friday, March 1: 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2: 10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3: 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. ET,

Monday, March 4: 9:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. ET

ABC

Saturday, March 2: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET

Twitter, YouTube and the ESPN App

Saturday, March 2: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET

How to watch the NFL Combine online

You can watch the NFL Network's coverage on NFL.com or the NFL app, and ABC's coverage will be on ABC.com or the ABC app, but you will need to log in with a participating pay TV service, like a cable or satellite company. Alternatively, you can watch ABC for free on your TV with an over-the-air digital antenna.

ESPN's hour of coverage can be steamed free on Twitter or YouTube without having to sign in. To use the ESPN app, however, you'll need pay TV credentials.

You can also watch the Combine with a live-TV streaming service. In order to watch ABC's coverage, however, you'll need to make sure the service carries your local ABC station.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid Internet connection



You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV ( ) and Chromecast.



and Chromecast. You can also watch on iPhones ( ) , Android phones and tablets and PC browsers.



, Android phones and tablets and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.



All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch the Combine and then cancel.



Options with ABC and NFL Network

PlayStation Vue PlayStation Vue's $45-a-month Access plan includes ABC, and its $50-a-month Core plan adds NFL Network. Check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page. See at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now DirecTV Now's cheapest, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes ABC, and its $55-month Just Right package gets you NFL Network. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area. See at DirecTV Now

Options with ABC (but no NFL Network)

YouTube TV YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes ABC but not NFL Network. Enter your zip code here to see if you live in one of its ABC markets. See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ABC but not NFL Network. Check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area. See at Hulu with Live TV

Options with NFL Network (but not ABC)

Sling TV Sling TV's Blue package includes NFL Network, but none of Sling TV's plans or add-ons include ABC. Sling's Blue package usually costs $25 a month but is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months. See at Sling TV

FuboTV FuboTV costs $45 a month and includes NFL Network but not ABC. See at FuboTV