2019 NBA Playoffs 2019: Conference Finals schedule and how to watch online without cable

The Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors are the NBA's Final Four this year. Here's how you can stream all the games without cable.

Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks into the NBA Playoffs as the top seed in the East. 

 Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Four teams remain in the 2019 NBA Playoffs

In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks by the Celtics, while Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 buzzer-beater moved the Toronto Raptors past the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bucks and Raptors will meet in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

In the West, the Golden State Warriors topped the Houston Rockets in six games despite losing Kevin Durant to injury, and the Portland Trailblazers prevailed in seven games over the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors and Blazers will meet in the Western Conference Finals.

Here's the cord cutter's guide to watching playoff basketball.

What is the Conference Finals schedule?

The Western Conference Finals start on Tuesday, May 14 at Golden State. Here's the full schedule:

Western Conference Finals


 Date Location Time
Game 1 Tuesday, May 14 Golden State 9:00 p.m. ET
Game 2 Thursday, May 16 Golden State 9:00 p.m. ET
Game 3 Saturday, May 18 Portland 9:00 p.m. ET
Game 4 Monday, May 20 Portland 9:00 p.m. ET
Game 5* Wednesday, May 22 Golden State 9:00 p.m. ET
Game 6* Friday, May 24 Portland 9:00 p.m. ET
Game 7* Sunday, May 26 Golden State 9:00 p.m. ET

The Eastern Conference Finals start on Wednesday, May 15 in Milwaukee. Here's the schedule for the series:

Eastern Conference Finals


 Date Location Time
Game 1 Wedneday, May 15 Milwaukee 8:30 p.m. ET
Game 2 Friday, May 17 Milwaukee 8:30 p.m. ET
Game 3 Sunday, May 19 Toronto 7:00 p.m. ET
Game 4 Tuesday, May 21 Toronto 8:30 p.m. ET
Game 5* Thursday, May 23 Milwaukee 8:30 p.m. ET
Game 6* Saturday, May 25 Toronto 8:30 p.m. ET
Game 7* Monday, May 27 Milwaukee 8:30 p.m. ET

How can I watch the NBA Conference Finals?

The Conference Finals are shown on ESPN and TNT. The Eastern Finals are on TNT, and the Western Finals are on ESPN.

WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app along with WatchTNT.com and the WatchTNT app have live streams of the games. To stream games with WatchESPN or WatchTNT, however, you need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a pay TV subscription, then you can watch the games with a live-TV streaming service.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:


Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package includes ESPN and TNT. (The Blue plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months.) 

$25.00 at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ESPN and TNT.

$45.00 at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN and TNT. 

$50.00 at YouTube TV

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes ESPN and TNT.

$50.00 at PlayStation Vue


DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's $50-a-month Plus package includes ESPN and TNT.

$50.00 at DirecTV Now

FuboTV

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes TNT but not ESPN. 

$55.00 at FuboTV

Originally published April 12, 2019.

