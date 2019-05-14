2019 NBA Playoffs 2019: Conference Finals schedule and how to watch online without cable

Four teams remain in the 2019 NBA Playoffs.
In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks by the Celtics, while Kawhi Leonard's Game 7 buzzer-beater moved the Toronto Raptors past the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bucks and Raptors will meet in the Eastern Conference Finals.
In the West, the Golden State Warriors topped the Houston Rockets in six games despite losing Kevin Durant to injury, and the Portland Trailblazers prevailed in seven games over the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors and Blazers will meet in the Western Conference Finals.
Here's the cord cutter's guide to watching playoff basketball.
What is the Conference Finals schedule?
The Western Conference Finals start on Tuesday, May 14 at Golden State. Here's the full schedule:
Western Conference Finals
|
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Game 1
|Tuesday, May 14
|Golden State
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Game 2
|Thursday, May 16
|Golden State
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Game 3
|Saturday, May 18
|Portland
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Game 4
|Monday, May 20
|Portland
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Game 5*
|Wednesday, May 22
|Golden State
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Game 6*
|Friday, May 24
|Portland
|9:00 p.m. ET
|Game 7*
|Sunday, May 26
|Golden State
|9:00 p.m. ET
The Eastern Conference Finals start on Wednesday, May 15 in Milwaukee. Here's the schedule for the series:
Eastern Conference Finals
|
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Game 1
|Wedneday, May 15
|Milwaukee
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Game 2
|Friday, May 17
|Milwaukee
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Game 3
|Sunday, May 19
|Toronto
|7:00 p.m. ET
|Game 4
|Tuesday, May 21
|Toronto
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Game 5*
|Thursday, May 23
|Milwaukee
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Game 6*
|Saturday, May 25
|Toronto
|8:30 p.m. ET
|Game 7*
|Monday, May 27
|Milwaukee
|8:30 p.m. ET
How can I watch the NBA Conference Finals?
The Conference Finals are shown on ESPN and TNT. The Eastern Finals are on TNT, and the Western Finals are on ESPN.
WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app along with WatchTNT.com and the WatchTNT app have live streams of the games. To stream games with WatchESPN or WatchTNT, however, you need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a pay TV subscription, then you can watch the games with a live-TV streaming service.
Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:
- You'll need a solid internet connection.
- You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast ($55 at eBay).
- You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.
- You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.
- All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.
Sling TV
Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package includes ESPN and TNT. (The Blue plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months.)
