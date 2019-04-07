15 fantastic Galaxy S10 wallpapers and how to get them

You can't look at the Galaxy S10 ( ), Galaxy S10 Plus or Galaxy S10E ( ) without noticing the front-facing camera. It doesn't live in a notch like on the iPhone XS. Instead, the selfie camera appears as a hole-punch in the top-right of the screen -- Samsung calls this design the Infinity-O display. Samsung's default wallpapers attempt to hide the cutout by darkening the top corner, but some Samsung fans have created wallpapers that turn the cut-out into an eyeball for your favorite characters.

The largest S10, the Galaxy S10 Plus, has two cameras on screen, which makes it possible to turn them into a pair of eyes for Bender, the robot from Futurama, or Baymax, the lovable robot from Big Hero 6 (Galaxy S10 fans are clearly into robots). Star Wars wallpapers are perhaps the cream of the crop, many of which include Darth Vader, where the S10 camera becomes a dark void in the baddie's left eye.

Scroll through the best of the bunch. Step-by-step instructions on how to install these Galaxy S10 wallpapers are at the end.

1. Darth Vader (Download wallpaper)

Darth Vader, perhaps the most iconic Star Wars villain, glares out at you from a darkened helmet.

Angela Lang/CNET

2. R2D2 (Download wallpaper)

It appears that R2D2, the helpful robot from Star Wars, peeps at you with his robot eye.

Angela Lang/CNET

3. Star Wars BB8 droid (Download wallpaper)

The Star Wars BB8 droid accompanies you, like it did with Poe Dameron.

Angela Lang/CNET

4. The Death Star from Star Wars (Download wallpaper)

The Death Star from Star Wars sits in the corner of your phone, ready to destroy.

Angela Lang/CNET

5. Big Hero 6 (Download wallpaper)

Baymax from Big Hero 6 waves at you, ready to become your new best friend.

Angela Lang/CNET

6. Bender from Futurama (Download wallpaper)

Bender from Futurama struts towards you while staring at you with his robot eyes.

Jason Hiner/CNET

7. Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc. (Download wallpaper)

Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc. attempts to scar you when you turn on your phone.

Angela Lang/CNET

8. Minion (Download wallpaper)

The Minion is ready to be your sidekick and take on the day (or the world).

Jason Hiner/CNET

Wall-E searches for life on Earth while looking at you.

Angela Lang/CNET

Iron Man uses your phone camera to shoot beams from his hands.

Angela Lang/CNET

11. Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (Download wallpaper)

The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghost Busters stares ahead with a menacing look.

Angela Lang/CNET

12. Thor eye patch (Download wallpaper)

Thor gazes at you with his eye patch on.

Angela Lang/CNET

13. Simpsons' donut (Download wallpaper)

The iconic donut from the Simpsons is hanging around your camera.

Angela Lang/CNET

14. Air Jordan (Download wallpaper)

Michael Jordan's infamous Air Jordan Jumpman slam dunks on your camera.

Angela Lang/CNET

15. Mars Rover (Download wallpaper)

The Mars Rover looks to you for a mission.

Angela Lang/CNET

How to set wallpaper on the Galaxy S10

To change your wallpaper on the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus to one of the images above, follow these steps:

Open the web link to the wallpaper Tap and hold down on the image until a menu pops up Tap "Download image" Click the home button Tap and hold down on a blank spot on the home screen until a menu pops up Tap Wallpapers Tap Gallery Tap the image you just downloaded Tap "Home and lock screens" Tap "Set as wallpaper" Tap the home button and take a look at your new wallpaper

That's it! Hope you enjoy your new Galaxy S10 wallpaper. Remember, you can swap them out all you like.