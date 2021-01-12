14th Amendment enters Trump impeachment conversation. What it is, how it works

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Congressional Democrats -- and some Republicans -- who hold President Donald Trump responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol are pursuing different ways to remove Trump from office ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration, including seeking to invoke the 25th Amendment and impeach Trump a second time. (Here's how to watch the House's impeachment vote live.)

Immediately after the Capitol riot, which is said to be sparking more armed protests and violence across the country, lawmakers, cabinet members and a US trade group began calling for Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Nearly 240 Washington lawmakers support the move, including 38 Democratic senators and 199 representatives from both parties.

During his Tuesday visit to Texas -- his first event since the Capitol attacks -- Trump addressed last week's events briefly as well as the recent bipartisan efforts to invoke the 25th Amendment.

"The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me," Trump told reporters.

Read more: FBI, DOJ provide update on Capitol riot arrests amid concern about future attacks

Now, a different part of the US Constitution has entered the conversation: the 14th Amendment. Lawmakers are attempting to tee up the 14th Amendment to bar Trump from running for office again, as well as to hold US politicians accountable for supporting or participating in the Jan. 6 riots.

So, what is the 14th Amendment and what could it mean for the Trump administration?

What is the 14th Amendment?

The 14th Amendment -- added to the Constitution in 1866 -- has a total of five sections. Section 1, for example, says that anyone born or naturalized in the US are citizens in the state they live in.

But it's specifically Section 3 of the 14th Amendment that's been getting attention lately. In simple terms, Section 3 says that if a person has engaged in an "insurrection or rebellion" against the US, they cannot hold office.

Read more: Could Trump pardon himself from federal crimes? What to know

The full section reads:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may, by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

How the 14th Amendment could apply to Trump



Put simply, analysis of the Jan. 6 riot has led many to lay blame on Trump for provoking the mob. Additionally, criticism has been raised against Senators and congressional members who supported his actions or acted with him. By this logic, those Senators and congressional members could have violated the 14th Amendment as well.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Article of Impeachment presented on Monday -- drawn up by Reps. David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Ted Lieu -- cited the 14th Amendment's third section about insurrection and rebellion.

"In his conduct while President of the United States -- and in violation with his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of the President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed -- Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States," the resolution reads (our emphasis).

What would it take to enact the 14th Amendment?

Since the 14th Amendment has never been used to oust a sitting president before, constitutional law experts say that this option is unlikely. The amendment could still mean Senators and Congress members that supported the mob's actions could be expelled. Rep. Cori Bush drafted legislation on Monday seeking to hold those individuals accountable.

I just introduced H.Res. 25, which would initiate investigations for removal of the members who attempted to overturn the results of the election and incited a white supremacist attempted coup.



Grateful for the 47 of my colleagues who have co-sponsored this legislation. pic.twitter.com/yuxjHDZfW6 — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 11, 2021

In short, Congress has the power to expel members, but it would have to come by way of legislation. This means a president would need to sign off on it. Additionally, Congress could remove a member with a two-thirds majority, but this would require Republican support.

What happens if neither the 25th or 14th amendment is invoked?

After the fast-tracked resolution from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer formally calling on Vice President Mike Pence to convene the Cabinet and invoke the 25th Amendment was blocked, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she'd bring Hoyer's resolution back for a vote on Tuesday. If it passes, Pence has 24 hours to respond before the House begins the impeachment process on Wednesday.

Has the 14th Amendment ever been used before?

Yes and no. In its infancy, the 14th Amendment was used to expel several lawmakers for supporting the Confederacy at the onset of the Civil War.

While the Amendment hasn't been used to remove a sitting president, it has been a focal point in multiple Supreme Court cases throughout history. The 14th Amendment has been cited in racial injustice cases like Plessy v. Ferguson in 1896 and Brown v. Board of Education in 1954, as well as Bush v. Gore in 2000, in which former President George W. Bush's lawyers argued that recounting votes in Florida violated the amendment's Equal Protection Clause. More recently, the 14th Amendment was cited in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015 by Justice Anthony Kennedy to argue in favor of gay marriage.