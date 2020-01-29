12 Twitter accounts to follow for Super Bowl 2020

NFL

The Super Bowl approaches. If you want to read up on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers before kickoff, here are a dozen of the best NFL Twitter accounts to follow. They'll also be useful during the game if you need something to do between Super Bowl commercials.

Let's start with the obvious: the official NFL and Super Bowl accounts. The prior has better analysis leading up to the game, but check out the latter for in-game highlights and updates. Also keep an eye on the hashtag #SBLIV during the game.

Attention: Chiefs fans and Niners fans.

Lots of team analysis and Super Bowl stories from this year's Super Bowl broadcast team.

Smart analysis in between Slow News Days.

My favorite NFL writer and podcaster at The Ringer.

Host of the ESPN Daily and The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny podcasts. Lenny is her dog.

ESPN's best writer at explaining how football works.

Football writer turned film nerd. I love his living-room videos where he breaks down matchups and plays.

Previously the Sports Illustrated domain of Peter King, the Monday Morning Quarterback column is still alive and kicking.

Peter King is still Peter King but doing so at NBC Sports with his Football Morning in America column.

