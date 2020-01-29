CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

SpaceX Starlink satellite Apple earnings Best iPad apps Coronavirus Trump impeachment trial Atari hotels

12 Twitter accounts to follow for Super Bowl 2020

How to follow the Chiefs versus the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

kcvsf-sbliv
NFL

The Super Bowl approaches. If you want to read up on the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers before kickoff, here are a dozen of the best NFL Twitter accounts to follow. They'll also be useful during the game if you need something to do between Super Bowl commercials.

Read more: How to watch Super Bowl LIV without cable and in 4K

 @NFL and @SuperBowl

Let's start with the obvious: the official NFL and Super Bowl accounts. The prior has better analysis leading up to the game, but check out the latter for in-game highlights and updates. Also keep an eye on the hashtag #SBLIV during the game.

@Chiefs and @49ers

Attention: Chiefs fans and Niners fans.

@NFLonFox

Lots of team analysis and Super Bowl stories from this year's Super Bowl broadcast team.

@bykevinclark

Smart analysis in between Slow News Days.

@robertmays

My favorite NFL writer and podcaster at The Ringer.

@minakimes

Host of the ESPN Daily and The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny podcasts. Lenny is her dog.

@billbarnwell

ESPN's best writer at explaining how football works.

@Andy_Benoit

Football writer turned film nerd. I love his living-room videos where he breaks down matchups and plays.

@theMMQB

Previously the Sports Illustrated domain of Peter King, the Monday Morning Quarterback column is still alive and kicking.

@peter_king

Peter King is still Peter King but doing so at NBC Sports with his Football Morning in America column.

Now playing: Watch this: The latest TV tech comes to Super Bowl 2020 (The Daily...
9:47
See also

Super Bowl 2020