12 Twitter accounts to follow for Super Bowl 2019

The Super Bowl approaches. If you want to read up on the matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams before kickoff, then here are ten of the best NFL Twitter accounts to follow. They'll also be useful during the game if you need something to do while listening to Tony Romo predict plays during the Super Bowl LIII broadcast.

Let's start with the obvious: the NFL's official account and Super Bowl account. The prior has better analysis leading up to the game, but check out the latter for in-game highlights and updates. Also keep an eye on #SBLIII during the game.

Attention: Pats fans and Rams fans.

HI MOM 👋



The best of @RobGronkowski's Thursday media session. pic.twitter.com/nSREw6j55C — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2019

Videos and more videos: lots of team analysis and Super Bowl stories from this year's Super Bowl broadcast team. (For the record: CNET is a division of CBS.)

This trip to Atlanta might feel like a "back to school" special for Sean McVay.@JamieErdahl talks to his high school coach and visits the scene where his football life started, Marist School. pic.twitter.com/gGjGS7pPWb — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 1, 2019

No one is more plugged in to the minute-to-minute comings and goings of the NFL than EPSN's Adam Schefter.

Cover of Super Bowl LIII program, via @GamedayHQ. pic.twitter.com/hffIYqmwOE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2019

Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network is also plugged in.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The improbable rise of #Rams RB C.J. Anderson is one of the Super Bowl’s coolest stories. How it happened... 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/DpZzQOcpGA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2019

Smart analysis in between Slow News Days.

.@bykevinclark is joined by Pro Bowl wide receiver @AmariCooper9 to catch all the headlines in another edition of #SlowNewsDay pic.twitter.com/mGVKhipSCx — The Ringer (@ringer) February 1, 2019

My favorite NFL writer and podcaster at The Ringer.

Wade Phillips has coached in the NFL for 43 years. I asked guys from the many stops of his career a simple question: “What’s your favorite Wade Phillips story?” Some made me laugh. Some choked me up. They all helped me learn how he’s still going strong. https://t.co/7pWZI8D1bt — Robert Mays (@robertmays) January 30, 2019

ESPN's best writer at explaining how football works.

My Super Bowl preview went up last night. Tons of stuff on the matchups, numbers, players, and schemes that could define Patriots-Rams https://t.co/qToeei9kg1 pic.twitter.com/1JkeMsQf3L — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 31, 2019

Took over the @theMMQB column at Sports Illustrated from Peter King.

If the Patriots beat the Rams, @Andy_Benoit says you can bet Gronk’s blocking will have been a significant factor: https://t.co/76pOgRs3Ll — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 31, 2019

Peter King is still Peter King but doing so at NBC Sports with his Football Morning in America column.