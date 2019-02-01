CNET también está disponible en español.

12 Twitter accounts to follow for Super Bowl 2019

How to follow Patriots vs. Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

The Super Bowl approaches. If you want to read up on the matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams before kickoff, then here are ten of the best NFL Twitter accounts to follow. They'll also be useful during the game if you need something to do while listening to Tony Romo predict plays during the Super Bowl LIII broadcast.

@NFL and @SuperBowl

Let's start with the obvious: the NFL's official account and Super Bowl account. The prior has better analysis leading up to the game, but check out the latter for in-game highlights and updates. Also keep an eye on #SBLIII during the game.

@Patriots and @RamsNFL

Attention: Pats fans and Rams fans.

@CBSSports

Videos and more videos: lots of team analysis and Super Bowl stories from this year's Super Bowl broadcast team. (For the record: CNET is a division of CBS.)

@AdamSchefter

No one is more plugged in to the minute-to-minute comings and goings of the NFL than EPSN's Adam Schefter.

@RapSheet ‏

Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network is also plugged in.

@bykevinclark

Smart analysis in between Slow News Days.

@robertmays

My favorite NFL writer and podcaster at The Ringer.

@billbarnwell

ESPN's best writer at explaining how football works.

@Andy_Benoit

Took over the @theMMQB column at Sports Illustrated from Peter King.

@PeterKing

Peter King is still Peter King but doing so at NBC Sports with his Football Morning in America column.

Super Bowl 2019

