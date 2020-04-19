11 ways your Google Home can entertain you during quarantine

Chris Monroe/CNET

Life in self-quarantine can get a little... repetitive and dare we say, "boring". You've already scrolled through Instagram for the 20th time this afternoon and gone to the grocery so often this week you've worn a new path across the yard. After watching every new movie and show on Netflix and entertaining yourself for free, it's time for a new diversion. Google Home ( ) to the rescue, with dozens of games perfect for passing the time.

These will help you get through coronavirus quarantine with a smile.

Quick games

"Hey, Google, talk to Did Thanos Kill Me" might poke a sore spot if you're not over Avengers: Endgame. It's more of an Easter egg. Google will tell you whether or not you survived the snap heard round the world.

might poke a sore spot if you're not over Avengers: Endgame. It's more of an Easter egg. Google will tell you whether or not you survived the snap heard round the world. Big Bang Theory fans should try, "Hey, Google, I want to speak to Lizard Spock about a challenge ." Instead of Rock-Paper-Scissors, you get to play Sheldon Cooper's Rock-Paper-Scissors-Lizard-Spock against Google Assistant.

." Instead of Rock-Paper-Scissors, you get to play Sheldon Cooper's Rock-Paper-Scissors-Lizard-Spock against Google Assistant. Harry Potter fans can get sorted into their Hogwarts house by saying, "Hey, Google, talk to the wizard world."

Trivia games

Trivia nights are a great way to spend a Friday out, but if you don't feel like leaving the house, you can still test your knowledge. You can preface any of the names of these trivia games with, "Hey, Google, talk to..." and test your pop culture knowledge with Friends Ultimate Quiz Champion, Dunder Mifflin Trivia and Stranger Things TV Series Quiz. Or see what you remember from movies with All Harry Potter Quiz or The Ultimate Avengers Trivia. If you're interested in more traditional trivia, just say, "Hey, Google, talk to Trivia Crack."

Mystery games

If you're into stories or a longer game, Google has several choose-your-own-adventure games that might pique your interest. If you fancy yourself an armchair sleuth, say, "Hey, Google, talk to Sherlock Mysteries." For fans of the Netflix series, "Hey, Google, talk to Dustin from Stranger Things" combines trivia with a mystery adventure game for an immersive adventure game experience.

Longer games are best played through a Google Home display like the Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max (the Google Home app works too), so you can read the text and better understand what's happening.

For more ways to fend off boredom while stuck at home, try these 11 ways to entertain yourself in quarantine. If you find yourself zoning out during Zoom calls, try livening them up with entertaining virtual backgrounds. Bored with all this fun you've been having? Maybe you need to de-stress with some relaxing activities instead.